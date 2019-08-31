WOLFFORTH – The talk in the stands at Peoples Bank Stadium as kickoff approached Friday night for the Frenship football team was likely mostly about transfer quarterback Donovan Smith and the potential he brings for the Tigers offense.

And while Smith was as advertised, the majority of fans likely left the stands that night talking about the Frenship defense, and deservedly so.

After giving up 49 points to Amarillo High last season, the Tiger defenders shut down the Golden Sandstorm at almost every turn, pitching its first shutout since 2015 en route to a 31-0 victory in the season opener for both teams.

The win, in Frenship’s 800th football game in school history, gave third-year head coach Jay Northcutt his first season-opening victory as head coach of the Tigers (1-0) and helped avenge a 49-41 shootout loss to the Sandies (0-1) last season in Amarillo.

“I knew the kids were hungry,” Northcutt said. “I knew this meant a lot to them just because of all the preparation that went into this. This team is really invested into putting in the extra time and the extra work. I know they were hungry to come out and do well and I think that really paid off.”

The Tigers held the Sandies to just 120 yards total offense and seven first downs. Amarillo had just eight possessions the entire game – four in each half – and those eight possessions resulted in seven punts and a missed field goal.

“It was just a good effort all around and something that we focused on,” junior linebacker Tristin Laughlin said. “But it starts up front and works its way to the back. Everybody’s just working with each other and it worked in our favor tonight. Obviously experience plays a factor into that. Just playing hard and playing good and we’ll try to keep it rolling.”

The offense certainly did its part in the win, not only in the points and yardage it put up but in the way it did it, by controlling the ball pretty much from start to finish.

Frenship racked up 505 yards of total offense on 76 plays compared to the 44 run by the Sandies. Four of the five Tigers first-half possessions covered double digits in plays, three of them resulting in scores.

Smith had a solid game in his debut for the Tigers after transferring from traditional national power Bishop Gorman of Nevada. The Texas Tech commit was 29 of 44 passing for 331 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 28 yards and a score.

Smith was complimented by a solid running game led by junior tailback William Bayouth, who rushed for 111 yards and a pair of scores as the Tigers racked up 174 yards on the ground.

“There were a couple of those drives that I wish we could have finished better with scores,” Northcutt said. “We’ve got some things tow or on but overall it was a great night for us.”

The Tigers dominated the Sandies for the majority of the first half, playing a solid ball-control game and not letting Amarillo have the ball long when it did have it.

Frenship ran 54 first-half plays to just 16 for the Sandies and outgained Amarillo 312-59 in total yardage in the first two periods. Of the Sandies four first-half possessions, three ended in a punt and the other with a missed field goal that set up Frenship’s second touchdown of the game.

“It was a tough night,” Amarillo head coach Chad Dunnam said. “They’re a good football team, an improved football team and they made the plays. They were prepared in all areas of the game. And when things started going downhill a bit it just snowballed on us. We couldn’t get our offense going, our defense was on the field way too long. We’re just a young and inexperience football team and things snowballed on us tonight.”

For the Tigers, however, it’s a much better start than the last two seasons, ones which saw Frenship having to lean on its own youth and inexperience that has now turned into seasoned players hungry to put the program back on top.

“It’s a great way to start the season,” Laughlin said. “but (Saturday), we start focusing on (Wichita Falls) Hirschi next week.”

Player of the Game

While the defense deserves most of the credit for the win, Donovan Smith did not disappoint in his first game quarterbacking the Frenship offense. The commitment to Texas Tech threw for 331 yards and a score and also ran for a touchdown.

Key Play

Leading 3-0 in the first half, Frenship faced 4th and 10 at the Amarillo 36. Smith found Jordan Maden for a 12-yard gain and a first down to keep the drive alive, and three plays later Smith scored on a 24-yard run to put the Tigers up 10-0, and they would not look back.

What’s next?

Amarillo returns home to face traditional bitter rival Tascosa on Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. Frenship hits the road for the first time in 2019 to face Wichita Falls Hirschi at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

FRENSHIP 31, AMARILLO 0

Amarillo 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Frenship 3 14 14 0 -- 31

First Quarter

FRE – Cage Jones 27 FG; 1:35

Second Quarter

FRE – Donovan Smith 24 run (Jones kick); 9:35

FRE – William Bayouth 1 run (Jones kick); 3P02

Third Quarter

FRE – Klein Coker 68 pass from Smith (Jones kick); 8:12

FRE – Bayouth 32 run (Jones kick); :47

TEAM STATISTICS

AMA FRE

First downs 7 25

Rushes-yards 23-48 30-174

Passing yards 72 331

Comp.-att.-int 9-21-0 31-46-0

Punts-avg. 7-27.1 0-0.0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 8-51 10-90

INDIVDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Amarillo, Will Maynard 12-23, Taevon Hood 5-14, Blake Bedwell 5-9, Jake Maynard 1-3; Frenship, William Bayouth 14-111, Erin Brown 8-33, Donovan Smith 6-28, Conner Little 1-8, Tanner Higgins 1-(-6).

PASSING

Amarillo, W. Maynard 9-21-0—72; Frenship, Smith 29-44-0—331, Higgins 2-2-0—0.

RECEIVING

Amarillo, Cayden Phillips 3-34, Bedwell 2-15, Hood 1-10, Bryson Slaughter 2-9, Davin Lemons 1-3; Frenship, Drew Hocutt 9-74, Jordan Maden 8-68, Klein Coker 1-68, Jonathan Hargrove 7-52, Bayouth 3-49, Ty Glass 1-21, Brown 1-1, Carson Miller 1-(-1).