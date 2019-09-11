The Alice Lady Coyotes are going into the District 29-5A season on a winning note after bating Annapolis Christian Academy Tuesday.



Alice defeated Annapolis, 3-1. The Lady Coyotes won, 25-23, 29-27, 23-25 and 25-17.



Katelyn Hernandez led Alice in kills with 11, while Mireya Villarreal had eight. Deandra Ybarra had 16 assists and Desiree Hernandez had seven. Villarreal and Hernandez had a block each. Madison Timmons led the team in digs with 10. Sam Hinojosa had nine and Victoria Lasos had eight digs. Kaitlyn Rea had three aces. Ybarra, Hinojosa and Lasos had an ace each.



With Tuesday’s victory, the Lady Coyotes are 11-13 for the season. The Lady Warriors fell to 16-8 for the season with the loss.



The Lady Coyotes begin 29-5A with a home against Gregory-Portland at 5 p.m. Friday. Alice then has road games next week against Flour Bluff and Calallen.