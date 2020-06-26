Price shopping a moot

point in this scenario

Re: June 20 commentary, "COVID bills highlight need for transparency in health care costs."

The idea that we can reduce health care costs by shopping around with price transparency is ludicrous. Does the author think that someone with COVID-19 severe enough to require hospitalization should be bargain shopping for doctors and hospitals?

Not only do patients not know what care they will need, the doctor who admits them does not either. Will they be the $20,000 patient or the lucky $1 million-plus patient? What complications will they have?

This is not shopping for a TV or even a planned minor medical procedure. The idea that patients who pay cash get better prices is just outright wrong. If your health provider is not on your preferred provider list you will pay much more.

We need health care for everyone, so those who are sick do not have to worry about cost.

Arthur Flatau, Austin

Confederate statues

exalt slave owners

Re: June 18 commentary, "Taking down Confederate monuments is just the beginning."

Confederate monuments glorify slave owners who were willing to commit treason against our country in order to maintain the status quo. Despite his racist views, Lincoln was no traitor — nor were our slave-owning founding fathers.

The author writes, "There is no link between the events of 1836 and the Confederacy, yet ... the Alamo Cenotaph was recently defaced with spray paint." But the link is there. Mexico outlawed slavery in 1829, a most unpopular mandate with the slave-owning Anglo-American settlers of Texas. By 1836, the ensuing Texas Revolution had birthed the Republic of Texas, whose constitution not only legalized slavery, but made it a crime for any slave owner to free his slaves without the consent of the Congress of the new republic " unless he or she shall send his or her slave or slaves without the limits of the Republic."

Just about everything in our nation’s history is linked to slavery and its aftermath.

Lucy F. Petrucelli, Austin

Abbott should expand

his assessment criteria

Re: June 17 article, "Abbott seeks to reassure Texans as COVID-19 cases rise."

Gov. Abbott has touted the number of hospital beds as part of his assessment of how well Texas is doing in the virus response. I suppose if you’re the right kind of person, you will get proper medical care if you get sick. Abbott should also tout the number of morgue slots open as that’s where everyone else will go.

The governor’s assessment should include the number of Texans who lack health insurance, the number who have to choose between coming to work sick and having an income, those who would benefit from a minimum wage increase, and the number of taxpaying immigrants barred from government subsidies.

They should be touted along with the other relevant COVID-19 stats. At the national level, the situation is amplified. Republicans are the very death panels they warned us about.

Don Baker, Austin

Base should take name

of war hero Benavidez

We recently sent a request to the Public Affairs Officer at Fort Hood submitting the removal of the racist Gen. John Bell Hood, who fought to keep innocent Black men, women and children in perpetual bondage.

We also requested that it be named after Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, a true American hero. Benavidez jumped out of a helicopter armed with only a knife in a hot landing zone in Vietnam. His goal was to save lives of soldiers that were under heavy fire from enemy soldiers. He succeeded, saving many American lives, and afterwards was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions above and beyond the call of duty.

A real American hero, well deserving of the honor of having Fort Hood bear his name.

Dan Arellano, San Antonio

Trump showed disregard

for supporters’ health

Don’t voting Republicans understand how callous Donald Trump is?

He held a rally in Tulsa to promote his run for another term as president. He had no concern regarding how many voters might get the coronavirus or die from it as a result of attending the rally. His only interest is to be president for four more years.

Charles McCourt, Austin