Texas A&M AgriLife and the Texas Association of Dairymen will host the 10th annual Southwest Dairy Days in Snyder that will feature new robotic milking equipment.

Southwest Dairy Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at T&K Dairy east of Snyder at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 East and County Road 1573 in Scurry County.

Texas A&M AgriLife started Southwest Dairy Days in 2009 to give producers the resources to learn new technologies and equipment they could use on their farm. This year will highlight Automatic Milking Systems to show the first stationary milking robots in Texas that began being used at the dairy in August.

"Robotics are very new, very interesting, and they help with some labor shortages we may have in the dairy industry," said Jennifer Spence, dairy specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. "The whole reason we do these events every year is to educate the producers about the new advancements out there, what other people are doing, and how it’s working for them so they can see it rather than just hear about it."

Tours to the new barn will begin at 9 a.m. and depart every 20 minutes until noon when Dr. Jason Smith, AgriLife Extension beef specialist in Amarillo, will have a presentation during lunch and tours will continue after.

Entrance to Southwest Dairy Days is free and no registration is needed for participants. For more information, visit www.texasdairymatters.tamu.edu.