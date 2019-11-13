A Grand Prairie-based liquor distributor is opening operations in Pflugerville as part of an incentives deal that officials say will bring 304 full-time jobs to the city.

Republic National Distributing Co., a wholesale wine, spirits and beer distributor, will also make a $27 million capital investment in a 250,000-square-foot sales and distribution facility, officials said.

The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday approved a performance agreement between the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. and Republic National Distributing Company, which is known as RNDC.

The agreement includes $1.2 million in incentives for RNDC if it meets certain milestones.

"This fast-growth company brings a sales and distribution regional operation that provides many opportunities to expand our local workforce expertise in a state-of-the-art, high-tech facility," said Amy Madison, Pflugerville Community Development Corp. executive director.

Madison said the 32-acre site at the south side of Pecan Street and west side of Texas 130 isn’t on the city tax rolls and Pflugerville is "receiving a big zero."

"We feel it will be a significant addition to our tax base," she said.

RNDC had been seeking a location for a regional facility for the past two years before deciding on Pflugerville, officials said.

"We considered sites in other communities but decided to make our new home in Pflugerville due to several factors including location and available workforce," said Steve Feldman, vice president of operations at RNDC. "We have been working very closely with Pflugerville Community Development Corp. and look forward to a long partnership as we expand RNDC operations in Pflugerville."

As part of a 10-year economic development performance agreement, the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. will offer a $70,000 jobs grant per year provided RNDC relocates or hires 207 employees in year one and 97 employees in year two.

Additionally, the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. will provide an infrastructure grant not to exceed $500,000 to assist with the extension of Helios Way and needed utilities to the property.

To be eligible for the total $1.2 million incentive package, RNDC must retain the total 304 primary jobs established in years one and two through the entire length of the agreement, in addition to fulfilling the $27 million capital investment in year one.

RNDC also must provide receipts proving full cost of the Helios Way extension to be eligible for the infrastructure grant.

Formed in 2007 through the merger of two distributors, Republic Beverage and National Distributing Company, RNDC operates across 22 states and has more than 9,500 employees. The company is the second-largest liquor distributor in the United States, according to Forbes.

"We are excited that Republic National Distributing Co. has been able to expand its footprint and high-tech distribution operations in Pflugerville," said Charisse Bodisch, senior vice president, economic development at the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "This expansion will add jobs across a broad spectrum of skill levels and is another great testament to the depth of our regional workforce."

Community editor Mike Parker contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the RNDC facility in Pflugerville would become the company’s headquarters.