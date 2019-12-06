For the small group of East Austin homeowners living in the Penick Place subdivision — where golf legend Harvey Penick’s 1951 house still stands — life is about to change.

Bulldozers and construction equipment soon will descend on the semicircular enclave that they inhabit, as work starts on a 300-unit apartment project on an undeveloped tract of land in front of the subdivision.

Designed and platted by Penick in the 1950s, Penick Place is a quiet cluster of eight lots with mostly ranch-style homes. It sits unseen off East Riverside Drive, where new residential and commercial projects are cropping up due to market forces and city zoning policies that have encouraged dense, vertical mixed-use development along the corridor.

Penick Place’s pocket of homes backs up the 18-hole Riverside Golf Course, which from 1949 to 1984 was the Austin Country Club. Its golf course became Penick’s home course, where he coached the likes of PGA Tour golfers Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite. The golf coach at the University of Texas for more than 30 years and author of the bestselling "Harvey Penick's Little Red Book," Penick died in 1995 at age 90. He was posthumously inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.

In front of the Penick Place homes is 3 acres of land where residents routinely see deer and other wildlife. That land is where a New Jersey-based developer, the Michaels Organization, plans to break ground soon on an apartment complex with 307 units.

The development, called Zoey, will bring 446,000 square feet of development in two buildings, along with a seven-story parking garage with 421 spaces.

The project will include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 500 square feet to 1,400 square feet.

Across the street, between Country Club Road and Grove Boulevard, a public park to be dedicated to the city is planned on just over 3 acres as part of the development.

Construction is set to begin this month on the project, said Chris Brookshire, director of development for the Michaels Organization. The first units are expected to be ready in summer 2021.

Demand is strong for housing in the high-growth East Riverside corridor, and the Michaels Organization is simply responding to that demand, Brookshire said.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to deliver a quality housing solution in the East Riverside corridor of Austin," Brookshire said. "We love the energetic vibe and the tremendous amount of growth the corridor is currently experiencing."

’A hidden gem’

Penick Place residents say they knew development would come someday. But their hope was that any eventual development would be of a scale that would help preserve the character of a neighborhood they once tried, unsuccessfully, to have designated a historical district.

Miranda Dodson lives with her family in a house next door to Penick’s original home. Dodson prepared the application nominating Penick Place for historical district status in 2016. She noted its ties to Penick and the former Austin Country Club, and pointed out that five of the seven existing homes were 50 years or older.

Dodson said part of the reason for seeking the designation was "to be sure that the development that is sure to come (on the land) is reflective, and supportive of the great history of (Harvey Penick’s) truly unique and storied neighborhood."

"The history of Penick Place is inextricably linked to Austin’s historical landscape through Austin’s country club, its storied golfing legends and its architecturally excellent homes," Dodson wrote. "It is worth preserving and it is worth remembering and it is worth carrying forward."

Penick completed the original plat, consisting of 14 single-family lots, in 1951. Only eight sold, each a half-acre or more, and were purchased from Penick, who was then the golf pro at the neighboring Austin Country Club (now the Riverside Golf Course).

There are seven houses in Penick Place. They were built from 1951 to 1969, with one rebuilt in 1979 after a fire.

Lucy Sheffield lives in one, a house built in 1957 that is an example of midcentury modern architecture with its flat roof and floor-to-ceiling windows.

"It’s a country sanctuary in the city," Sheffield said, "a hidden gem rich in the history of golf and rich in the history of Austin. Harvey Penick is an icon."

Next door live husband and wife Don Stewart and Linda Paulson. In 1991 they bought the home where Harvey Penick raised his family while he was the Austin Country Club golf instructor.

"As development talks started surfacing some years ago about the vacant land across from our house, we pretty much panicked at the thought of having a dense apartment complex interrupt our little hidden neighborhood," Paulson said. "Penick Drive consists of only seven homes, all of which have been owner-occupied all these years. Such neighborhoods are a dying breed in Austin."

She said she and Stewart don’t have plans to move — at least not for now.

"This has been our home for many years and we have a lot of sweat equity in it. We love our close little neighborhood," Paulson said. "We are in our 70s, and it’s not easy to just up and move."

Sheffield, a real estate agent and investor, said she realizes that the development happening in East Austin "is a moving part that is impossible to stop." And the location of the vacant 3-acre tract "is too prime and the demand is too big" to escape development pressures.

"To think you’re going to keep it is not even realistic. I’m just disappointed in the shortsightedness of the developer's vision for that space, going for height and density and not to capitalize on the vibe," Sheffield said. "There’s a way they could have done that and still made money."

Sheffield said she remains optimistic that the spirit of Penick and the neighborhood he created can be preserved.

"It’s going to stay special," Sheffield said. "We’ll hold our own."

’Things are changing in Austin’

Bill Greif and his business partner, Larry Yount, bought the 3-acre tract in 2000, and sold it in September to the Michaels Organization for an undisclosed price. Greif said he can understand the residents’ feelings about the change coming to their "nice, secluded little area," a neighborhood he said is "not as homogenous as so much of Austin has become."

"I believe it’s a shame for the neighbors because they purchased something that isn’t going to be there anymore," Greif said. "Things are changing in Austin, and there’s an incredible momentum of building. It’s unfortunate when that big momentum rolls over you. I don’t blame them for not liking it. It’s just what’s going on in this city. There are a lot of country places around Austin that aren’t country anymore."

East Austin in general has been rapidly redeveloping, and demand remains strong for more housing in the high-growth East Riverside corridor.

Brookshire, with the Michaels Organization, said Zoey’s location has "superb connectivity’ to downtown, Interstate 35, Texas 71, U.S. 183, Lady Bird Lake and South Congress Avenue with its shops, restaurants, music venues and other attractions.

David Smith is a client manager with Walker Partners, the engineering firm for the apartment project. Smith said the two apartment buildings will each have five to six stories, with the tallest part of the buildings being closest to Riverside.

Four lots zoned for single-family residences on the tract will remain undeveloped, Smith said, acting as a buffer for the neighborhood. Smith said 38 of the 307 units will rent for below-market rates.

Smith said Greif and Yount "wanted a top-notch product, and I think they just held out and wanted to do it right. I think it would be an excellent place to live."

‘Different goals’

Kerstin Wiggins lives with her partner, longtime Austin musician Bill Cassis, on Penick Drive. Wiggins has lived there for seven years, and Cassis since the mid-1990s.

Residents always knew development was coming and tried to work with the city and the landowner, Wiggins said.

"We just had different goals, visions, priorities," Wiggins said. "It's unfortunate."

William Stoute, a renter in the Penick neighborhood, said the development "will definitively change the Riverside Drive side of the lot." However, he said, the four single-family lots that will remain undeveloped are a win for the neighborhood, and will "lend a buffer to maintaining the residential neighborhood feel of the existing residences on Penick Drive."

Regardless of what is built, Sheffield said, the essence of Penick Place and its creator will be preserved.

"Even if they build a monstrosity, they can’t take the nature and Harvey Penick," she said. "He was a man who led a simple life, a peaceful life. A piece of his soul is still sitting here."