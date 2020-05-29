New franchise owners of Floor Coverings International are offering their business to the residents of Ellis County.

The owners, Doug and Christy Rhea, have a mobile showroom that allows the customer to pick flooring in the comfort of their home and match the decor. They had to delay the opening of their business due to the effects of COVID-19.

“We were only delayed a few weeks, but we see it as a fresh start because homeowners still want their flooring,” said Doug Rhea.

The new owners are following preventive safety measures, such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and more.

“I’ve been in construction since I was 15, and I’ve always enjoyed the process and gratification of creating a project from start to finish,” Rhea shared. “We saw Floor Coverings International as a unique business that was really focused on customer service. I know what it’s like when you’re caught in a situation with bad service, and Floor Coverings International is known for its outstanding rate of customer satisfaction.”

The company is offering services in the following cities: Waxahachie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, Burleson, South Grand Prairie, Duncanville, Alvarado and Cleburne.

According to a news release, “Additionally, Floor Coverings International holds a unique niche as the No. 1 mobile flooring franchise in North America, allowing customers to avoid big-box stores and remain in the comfort of their home. Such a differentiator can be an asset for a business during COVID-19.”

For additional information, visit https://dfwsouth.floorcoveringsinternational.com or call (469)-309-7200.