Lee Lewis of Lee Lewis Construction would like to clear his name for the record.

Last week the U.S. Small Businesses Administration released the names of the businesses who’d been approved for at least $150,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal wrote about the 600-plus businesses in Lubbock that were listed as PPP loan recipients, which included Lee Lewis Construction being granted between $2-5 million. We incorrectly wrote Lewis received the funds.

Lewis contacted A-J Media the following morning, saying he turned down the money. Lewis’ bank confirmed this, and when the SBA was asked why a business that didn’t receive funds was listed, a representative said the data released is based on initial approval, not final disbursement.

Lewis said he applied for the loan, but after reading more into it, said he didn’t want to be part of the "money grab." He said the intention of the loans are good, and he said there’s a lot of businesses that need it, but he sees now it’s being abused by businesses that don’t.

"It’s the most abused money," Lewis said Friday. "There’s billions of dollars not going to the people that need it. There’s companies out there that are very flush, very well-off, and they’re taking the money. It’s for the companies that can’t pay the losses they have."

Lewis said he knows his business wasn’t impacted enough by COVID-19 to receive the $4.1 million he was granted. Lewis said he’s lost two projects because of COVID-19, and some of the projects have been shut down for a period of time when a worker tests positive.

When he lost the two projects, he said his employees were put on another one. He hasn’t lost any employees. When the work stopped for a period of time, he said he continued to pay his contractors. Lewis actually tried to tally up the amount his business lost on payroll cost when the projects stopped due to COVID-19, and estimates it’s around $60,000 — which isn’t close to $4.1 million.

Construction, and everything related to it, was deemed an essential business, and they continued working and getting paid. Lewis said construction companies, contractors, architecture and engineering firms, building material companies and all else related to construction were still working.

After looking at the list of Lubbock businesses that were approved, and he assumes received, Lewis said it’s clear it’s being misused. He’s noticed the names of some contractors, who he continued paying for work during COVID-19.

"It was too easy," Lewis said. "It was too easy for people to get free money and put it in their bank account for the bottom line. It’s too easy. I’ve never seen anything like it."

He said there are businesses that need these funds, and fears they’re not the ones getting it.

"I applied because I got talked into it," Lewis said. "I was told, ’well, everybody is doing it.’ Then when I read what it’s really supposed to be for, how could I take the funds when I’m getting paid for all those people through owners? We’re essential business, we didn’t get shut down."

The PPP loans were created by the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which set aside $350 billion to help small businesses and nonprofits keep workers employed during the health pandemic. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees could (and can again) apply.

The loan will be fully forgiven if at least 60% of the funds are used for payroll costs.

The 600-plus businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations named last week were just the largest recipients. Only about 15% of loans were for $150,000 or more, and the Small Business Administration did not release information for loans smaller than $150,000.

Law firms, different health-related fields, investment and holding companies, car dealerships and insurance companies were all listed as having been approved of the loans. Many oil and gas businesses, churches and private schools received federal funds as well.

In total, the federal government disclosed the names of 52,150 Texas businesses and nonprofits that were awarded the loans last week. Nearly 46,000 of those loans went to businesses or organizations that received less than $1 million.

The Paycheck Protection Program resumed accepting applications on July 6 in response to President Trump signing the program's extension legislation, according to the SBA’s website.

The new deadline to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan is August 8, 2020.

Businesses and nonprofits are advised to contact their lender or financial institution to learn about the applications for PPP Loans.