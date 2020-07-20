Even as Austin’s hospitality industry continues to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, a new hotel has opened and two more are on the way, including one on Apple Inc.’s upcoming Northwest Austin campus.

Apple submitted a revised plan earlier this year for the campus and it now includes a hotel with 192 rooms.

The new plan, approved by the city of Austin in April, includes a map that shows a 75,500-square-foot hotel at Dallas Drive and West Parmer Lane.

The site plan did not list a hotel brand and Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple in 2018 announced plans for its new $1 billion, 133-acre campus at 6900 W. Parmer Lane. The campus, which is less than one mile from Apple’s Parmer Lane campus, will eventually employ up to 5,000 people and could expand to accommodate up to 15,000 workers, the company has said.

Austin is the tech giant’s largest hub outside of its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters. The company employed roughly 6,200 people in Austin as of late last year.

Austin’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, bars and hotels, is still being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the once sizzling sector tries to regain its footing, new projects are continuing — including the recent opening of Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown, a boutique hotel at 604 W. Sixth Street.

The developer and owner of Canopy is Austin-based Scenic Capital Advisors, a private real estate development firm.

"Austin is known for its funky city culture, tech innovation, and oasis of outdoor activities and natural beauty, and we are looking forward to offering our guests a retreat at the center of it all," said Jeff Ossenkop, general manager.

The hotel features 140 rooms including five suites, and an open-air interior courtyard that connects to Verbena, a restaurant and bar situated along the entertainment district of West Sixth Street.

Canopy also includes a terrace-level pool deck and bar with views of downtown, a 24-hour fitness studio and a transfer lounge that provides guests with lockers and private changing cabins.

At the Mueller development, Mississippi-based Thrash Group has broken ground on a boutique hotel that will bring 120 rooms to the 700-acre mixed-use development, formerly the site of Austin's airport.

The five-story hotel, called Origin, is in the heart of Mueller's town center district along Aldrich Street, and is a new hotel brand to Texas.

"Origin will be a stellar addition to the mix of offerings that make Aldrich Street a unique destination that cultivates like-minded retail tenants," said Greg Weaver, executive vice president for Catellus. "We look forward to welcoming the brand and its guests to the Mueller community when it opens in 2021."

An open-kitchen restaurant and bar will provide indoor and outdoor courtyard dining for hotel guests as well as Aldrich Street patrons.

Some rooms will have bunk beds with the capacity to sleep six people; kitchenettes; and a terrace suite with a large balcony and firepit.

The hotel will have gathering and meeting spaces, and about 5,000 square feet of future retail space, adding to the local dining and retail options emerging along Aldrich Street.

Origin will be near the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater and a 235,000-square-foot office building now under construction that will include about 25,000 square feet of retail space. In addition, AMLI Residential is starting construction on its new 406-unit apartment project, where about 15 percent of the units will be reserved for income-qualified residents.

Once completed, Mueller will have about 6,200 single-family and multi-family homes, including more than 1,500 moderately priced homes for income-qualified residents.

In addition to the Aldrich Street town center district, Mueller eventually is slated to have 4.5 million square feet of commercial space, including 750,000 square feet of local and regional retail space, and 140 acres of public parks and open space.