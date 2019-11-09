Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Timeless hits songs like "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia!" "Honey Honey," "Money Money Money," "Knowing Me Knowing You," "The Winner Takes It All," "SOS," "Waterloo," "Does Your Mother Know," "Fernando" and many more are included in this show.

Swedish pop group ABBA has sold more than 400 million records and are only to be compared with Elvis and The Beatles when it comes to record sales and worldwide appeal.

The 11-piece band, Arrival from Sweden – The Music of ABBA features a few of the original backing musicians from the original ABBA years.

Arrival from Sweden was founded in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden, and very soon became one of the world’s most popular and best-selling ABBA show bands. Since the start in 1995 the band has toured in 60 countries and made 65 successful tours in the US.

Tickets for this show are $45 for reserved first three rows; $40 for rows C-F; $35 for rows G-K; $30 for standard balcony; and $70 for balcony box seats that include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.