Austin guitar great Gary Clark Jr. received four Grammy nominations and local band Black Pumas got a nomination for Best New Artist as nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning.

The Grammy Awards will be presented on Jan. 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with live prime-time television coverage of major categories on CBS after an online livestreamed afternoon ceremony for other categories.

Clark, who won a 2013 Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance with his song "Please Come Home," is nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album for his 2019 release "This Land." The album’s title track is nominated for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Music Video.

Black Pumas, led by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, released their self-titled debut album in June on ATO Records after breaking out locally in 2018. The band will perform Nov. 29 at Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Library Lawn before the Texas vs. Texas Tech football game.

Austin icon Willie Nelson, a nine-time Grammy winner, received a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for "Ride Me Back Home," the title track to his most recent album. He’s up against Tanya Tucker, Black Shelton, Ashley McBryde and Tyler Childers in that category.

Austin blues guitar master Jimmie Vaughan got a nod in the Best Traditional Blues Album category for "Baby, Please Come Home." Vaughan is a four-time Grammy winner, including two in collaboration with his late brother Stevie Ray Vaughan.

And local singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, who won Best Traditional Gospel Album in 2010 for "Downtown Church," got a nomination this year for Best Folk Album for her recent self-titled release. Others nominated in the category are Andrew Bird, Joy Williams, Gregory Alan Isakove and Che Apalache.

Black Pumas face heavy competition for Best New Artist. Also nominated are Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank & the Bangas (who taped the "Austin City Limits" TV show this week) and Yola. Lizzo, whose eight total nominations leads all artists this year, performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival last month, as did Eilish, Rosalía and Yola.

Lizzo’s nominations include Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Truth Hurts"and Album of the Year for "Cuz I Love You." Eilish also was nominated in all three of those categories.

Wimberley-raised Americana artist Sarah Jarosz, who won her first two Grammys last year in the American Roots Song and American Roots Performance categories, is represented again in those two categories this year. She teamed with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan in the roots supergroup I’m With Her, whose song "Call My Name" received two nominations.

The full list of Grammy nominees is available on the Grammys website.