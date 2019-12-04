A pair of beer industry veterans from Portland, Ore. — one of the country’s biggest craft beer bastions — have arrived in Austin to open a brewery.

Meanwhile Brewing will open off Burleson Road in April next year as an almost 4-acre property serving up much more than beer. Previously from Portland’s Breakside Brewery, owners Will Jaquiss and Nao Ohdera intend for Meanwhile to focus primarily on draft beers, versus packaged options, produced from the 15-barrel on-site brewhouse. But there will be monthly can releases for specialty beers as well.

Both have years of experience with recipe development and production brewing thanks to their time at Breakside, according to a news release.

“While our focus is primarily on sessionable, hoppy ales and wood-aged sours, our talented brewing staff will offer a wide selection of beer, ranging from the new and experimental to the trusted and traditional,” Jaquiss said in the release. “In general, though, taste before style is our mantra. It may seem obvious, but drinkability is paramount to us.”

And if you aren’t into beer, versatility seems to be important to the co-founders, too: Meanwhile will serve wine, sangria, coffee drinks and popsicles in addition to beers.

Like an increasing number of new breweries, Meanwhile will be family-friendly and focused on activities beyond beer drinking. On the sprawling property, expect a playground, bocce court, outdoor snooker soccer and pool court, a small soccer field, a mini “hammock forest” and a small stage, according to the news release. The taproom will also be large enough to include a private events space. Food trucks will be parked on-site.

Meanwhile opens in Southeast Austin at 3901 Promontory Point Drive in the spring. For more information, visit facebook.com/meanwhilebeer.