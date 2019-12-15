The Amarillo Symphony will continue its season Saturday with its annual holiday tradition.

The symphony will perform a mix of old and new holiday classics as part of its “Happy Holiday Pops,” presented by Happy State Bank, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range from $16 to $36 and can be purchased online at www.panhandletickets.com.

Amarillo Symphony Executive Director Andrew Hay said they get to join alongside the other art institutions in Amarillo, hosting events which celebrate Christmas and the holidays.

The Happy Holiday Pops event serves as one of the final holiday performances from arts institutions in Amarillo, due to it being so close to the holiday itself, Hay said.

“We get to end it all up with a big concert, a big celebration too,” he said. “I like how it fits in right now. It allows a lot of performing arts and arts institutions to do their seasonal work too, and we get to slot ourselves in as well and not step on any toes.”

For this year’s “Happy Holiday Pops” performances, Steven Jarvi will serve as the guest conductor, and Whitney Claire Coss will serve as the featured soloist. Jarvi said this is his third time being with the symphony.

Jarvi wanted this year’s theme to be centered around a style of “Hollywood Christmas,” choosing arrangements of well-known songs like “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” and “Deck The Halls” that are in a more Hollywood style.

Jarvi said he likes to think of this year’s “Happy Holiday Pops” as of a big musical party with the audience, which will make a pretty memorable experience for them.

“I can still remember those kinds of concerts from when I was a kid, and now I'm a professional musician,” he said. “It worked out.”

With the performance, Jarvi’s goal is to show off the orchestra and the space they are performing in as much as he can. The familial relationship between Jarvi and the orchestra is a genuine one, he said.

“I like the spirit of this orchestra. It's honestly the players that make me want to come back as often as I can,” he said. “They are kind and they take things serious, while still being able to enjoy a joke here and there. It really is that chemistry that is most important, and I think the audience will feel that. The audience will certainly feel a distinct friendship between the ensemble and myself and me and Whitney. This is not a produced big, happy family. This is a legitimate big, happy family, and I think the audience will feel that.”

Hay said the two performances are nearly sold out. This is a good opportunity for people who do not usually come to the symphony to be exposed to everything it has to offer the arts community in Amarillo.

“It's our hope that they are exposed to something that interests them to come back to us and see that actually there is so much more beyond the wonderful Christmas and holiday music that they will hear,” he said. “There's a whole standard repertoire and canon and literature in the West with this wonderful music that gets to be played live in their own backyard.”

But overall, this performance is seen by the symphony as a holiday gift to the community, Hay said.

“For us at the Symphony, it's a time to see music as a gift and a way to give back to the community and help celebrate the season and the holidays,” Hay said. “We really do see music as a gift that any and all people need to be encountered by. We take great pride in that in Amarillo.”

For more information about the performance, visit https://amarillosymphony.org/event/happy-holiday-pops/.