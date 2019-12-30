“Tau Ceti” has had a year to settle in. And what a year.

The 10-story mural at East Second and Brazos streets, completed in November 2018 on a bland parking structure, was an instant hit.

No small thing, Josef Kristofoletti’s prismatic painting became one of the top selfie magnets in town.

The intense colors and the sharp geometric scheme of this landmark now dominate an otherwise rather drab downtown intersection.

Once you’ve spotted “Tau Ceti” in the distance, you know exactly where you are in Austin’s ever-changing landscape.

A bonus for regular walkers: It changes all day long — and from season to season — as the shifting natural light bounces off nearby glass-clad buildings.