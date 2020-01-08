Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

OUR TOP PICKS

Saturday: Honk!TX Prom at North Door. The scrappy little street band festival that could turns 10 this year. To raise funds for a proper celebration, your favorite local brass-and-drum squads will take you back to high school for a dreamy night of corsage-clad camaraderie and slow dancing with your sweetheart. The talent roster includes Dead Music Capital Band, Minor Mishap Marching Band, Boss Street Brass Band and more. Organizers also promise prom kings, queens and attending court members, plus a silent auction to benefit the anniversary event in April. $10 suggested donation. 8:30 p.m. doors. 502 Brushy St. ndvenue.com. — D.S.S.

Sunday: Freddie Steady Krc presents "Tucson" at Threadgill’s. Longtime Austin drummer and singer-songwriter Krc’s old band, the Shakin’ Apostles, released a concept album about the 19th-century American West called "Tucson" in 1995. Krc always had grander visions for the project, and he’s realized those visions recently with a small-scale musical theater production. It features narration from John D. Garrison, a mainstay of the local stage, plus backing musicians Richard Bowden on fiddle and David Hargraves on guitar. $20-$25. 3 p.m. 6416 N. Lamar Blvd. threadgills.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead album release at Far Out Lounge. The Austin-ish rock band’s new album, "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories," is their first in five and a half years. According to our colleague Joe Gross, it’s also "their catchiest and most tuneful in forever, an obvious highlight of their now-25-year career." The band will be playing as a five-piece, including founding members Conrad Keely and Jason Reece. Noise-rock three-piece Think No Think opens. $20. 7 p.m. 8504 S. Congress Ave. facebook.com/TheFarOutLounge. — D.S.S.

Tuesday: Wesley Stace’s Tribute to John Wesley Harding at 3Ten. Englishman Wesley Stace first rose to fame circa 1990 as a singer-songwriter using the name John Wesley Harding (a tip of the hat to the 1967 Bob Dylan album of the same name). When he started writing novels years later, he chose to use his given name. Now that the line has blurred, he’s having a little fun with it. Multi-instrumental accompanist Robert Lloyd will join in for a show that will draw from the long arc of Stace’s (er, Harding’s) career. $20-$25. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: Blackalicious at Parish. The Cali hip-hop duo known for mind-boggling verbal gymnastics and rugged indie-rap production dropped their debut album "Nia" in 1999. This 20th-anniversary show was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but the group had to postpone after complications from eye surgery forced rapper Gift of Gab to take some downtime to recover. The group is now back in action, making up the missed tour dates and promising new tunes on the horizon. Chief and the Doomsday Device opens. $19. 9 p.m. doors. 214 E. Sixth St. theparishaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Wednesday: James McMurtry, Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club. As we begin a new decade, let’s acknowledge two songwriters who have been central to Austin music for many decades. McMurtry rose to prominence in the 1990s; Jon Dee Graham raised a ruckus with the Skunks and True Believers in the 1980s before he started churning out memorable solo albums. Both draw crowds when they tour nationally, but when they’re home, this long-running residency is one of the best deals in town. Graham’s son, William, came on board as the opener while still in his teens. Lately, he’s also been playing guitar with his dad’s band after Jon Dee injured his hand while on tour. $8. 9:30 p.m. (Arrive early for a free 6:30 p.m. show by string band Hot Club of Cowtown. 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday-Saturday

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan at C-Boy’s

Friday

Doug Kershaw, Mayeux & Broussard at Antone’s

Cotton Mather, Belle Sounds at ABGB

Moving Panoramas, Stella & the Very Messed, Lola Tried at 3Ten

Plan Sonidero, Rey Artega, Los Bigoteados, Kiko Villamizar at Sahara Lounge

Eyelid Kid, Indoor Creature, Flora & Fawna at Empire

Ardalan at Parish

Rosie Flores, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

White Ghost Shivers, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Elias Haslanger Quintet, TripTrio with Lissa Hattersley at Elephant Room

Carman AD EP release, James Steinle, Cade Roth & the Black Sheep at Hole in the Wall

Highrise Nomad, Sheridan Reed, Zach James at Stubb’s indoor

Lost Counts, Emily Gimble at Continental Gallery

Manifest Destiny’s Child, Starfruit, Grape St. at Cheer Up Charlies

Donovan Keith at Geraldine’s

Michael Zapruder, Curtis McMurtry at Townsend

Heavy Hitters: Chromagnus, more at Swan Dive

Saturday

Stanley Clarke Band at One World Theatre

Black Tusk, All Hell at Barracuda

Rob Baird, Pierce Edens at Antone’s

Bamako Airlines, Aicha Wambaya Band, Kupira Marimba at Sahara Lounge

Steven Dayvid McKellar, Stevie Kin at Empire

Scott H. Biram, Urban Pioneers, Naughty Ones, John X Reed at Continental Club

Matt Gilmour Band, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel, Zane William & Paul Eason, George Ensle at Saxon Pub

Pleasure Venom, Go Fever, Broken Baby, Tummyache, LFT13 at Cheer Up Charlies

Peterson Brothers at Geraldine’s

Atash, Seela at One-2-One Bar

Happy Hollow, Mohawk Bends, Fair City Fire at Stubb’s indoor

Typesetter, Mean Girls, Better Now, Capture Phase at Mohawk indoor

Van Wilks & Josh Smith at Threadgill’s

Lost Counts, Beaver Nelson at Continental Gallery

Rochelle & the Sidewinders at Stay Gold

Vampyre, Salvation, Leche at Lost Well

Slomo Drags, Big Coat, Corbella, Lunar Gold at Swan Dive

Pong, Lazer Fire, J.D. Pinkus At Valhalla

Sunday

Morgan Heritage, Lion Heights at 3Ten

Maddi Ryan, Resentments, Ulla at Saxon Pub

Mike & the Burnalls, Dale Watson at C-Boy’s

Willie Pipkin, Heybale, Chansons et Soulards at Continental Club

Erin Jaimes, Lavelle White at Antone’s

Music of the Beatles for Kids at Mohawk indoor

"Misery: The Film" featuring Black Heart Saints at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Monday

Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Steel Monday with Geoff Queen at Sam’s Town Point

Crystal Finger, Andrea Magee’s Girl Jam at C-Boy’s

Wild Tinderbox, Mortales, Splif at Mohawk indoor

Barrens, Cari Hutson & Good Company, Emily Shirley at One-2-One Bar

Red Clay Strays at Empire

Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot

Ali Holder at Geraldine’s

Tuesday

Sue Foley, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

James McMurtry, Ephraim Owens at Continental Gallery

Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club

Picturebooks at Mohawk indoor

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Lindsay Beaver, Antone’s Big Trio at Antone’s

Curtis McMurtry at Geraldine’s

Al Dressen’s Super Swing Revue at Sam’s Town Point

Wednesday

KOOP presents Little Mazarn, Julian Neel, Cartright, more at Sahara Lounge

Trube Farrell & Snizz, Matt Hubbard Trio at Continental Gallery

Otis Wilkins, Berkshire Hounds, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Warren Hood at ABGB

Guy Forsyth Blues Band, Bill Carter at Antone’s

Brian Scartocci, Bobby Earl, Leeann Atherton at Saxon Pub

Shawnee Kilgore, Vanessa Lively at Threadgill’s

Christy Hays at Hole in the Wall

Parker Chapin, Brian McKenzie at Townsend

Alan Haynes at One-2-One Bar

Wednesday-Thursday

Joanna Newsom at UT Bates Recital Hall

Thursday

Rodney Carrington at H-E-B Center

Leftover Salmon, Jason Boland & the Stragglers at Empire Garage

Josh Rouse, Jo James at 04 Center

Matoma, Two Friends, Win & Woo at Emo’s

Spafford, Iceman Special at Antone’s

Unknown Hinson at Barracuda

Marco Benevento, Mike Dillon Band at Parish

Sheverb, Lonesome Heroes, Duane Mark at Hotel Vegas

EkWhoa album release at Native Hostel

Andrea Magee, Amanda Darnell, Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Casper Rawls with Floyd Domino, Brad Fordham & Jon Hahn at Continental Club

Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady, Western Fidelity at Sam’s Town Point

Altin Sencalar Octet, Mitch Watkins Trio at Elephant Room

Unknown Hinson at Barracuda

Dale Watson at Highball

Frances Luke Accord at Townsend

Bogbody, Goons at Whip In

Sharon Bourbonnais at El Mercado Backstage

Kenny Williams, Ryan Davis Trio at Parker Jazz Club