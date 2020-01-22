OUR TOP PICKS

Friday: Austin Music Foundation’s “The Next” at Antone’s. Among the many ways in which the Austin Music Foundation supports local musicians is its Artist Development Program, which “provides advanced career development, one-on-one mentoring and unique opportunities for growth,” per the nonprofit’s website. “The Next,” a yearly fundraiser, showcases the latest acts who are part of the program. Catch short sets by Calliope Musicals, Dayeater, Sydney Wright, Kydd Jones, Ray Prim, Jai Malano and William Harries Graham. $25-$100. 7:30 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Friday: Xetas LP release at Barracuda. The high-octane three-piece celebrates the release of their third album, “The Cypher,” with a rowdy throwdown that will rattle the ghosts of sweaty punk shows past from the rafters of Barry’s club. On lead single “The Objector,” abrasive guitars and pounding drums frame vocalist Kana Harris’ furious indictment of silent complicity in the face of injustice. After the release show, the band hits the road for the month of February with a second leg of their tour scheduled for April. American Sharks, Dregs, Nevil, Lord Friday the 13th and Cold Lunch open. $10. 7 p.m. 611 E. Seventh St. barracudaaustin.com.— D.S.S.

Friday: Paranoyds at Mohawk indoor. The Mohawk’s big outdoor show on Friday features the great indie-pop band Nada Surf, but it’s worth checking out the separate-ticketed indoor show, as well. Four women who rock with punk attitude and charisma, the Paranoyds have gradually risen to the fore of their home turf in Los Angeles since forming in 2015. They recently released their debut album, “Carnage Bargain.” They’ll be back for SXSW, but here’s a good chance to catch them before the March madness. Local band Hotmom opens. $12-$15. 9 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. (Head to Waterloo Records at 5:30 p.m. for a free Paranoyds in-store performance.) — P.B.

Friday: Learning Secrets 15 year anniversary at the Coconut Club. For fifteen years, DJs Ian Orth and Jeramy Nuegent have been flying in artists for dance parties that mix indie rock and electronic dance music. Instead of bringing an outside DJ this go-round, the crew is handling the music duties in-house. They’re taking over the Coconut Club for an all-nighter that will feature “dance music in the rave cave” and “C86 and Post-Punk on the roof.” A listening party for “Fable Living,” the latest release from Orth’s band Orthy, will kick the night off. 9 p.m. 310B Colorado St. facebook.com/LearningSecrets. — D.S.S.

Wednesday: Sweet Spirit at 3Ten. With Sabrina Ellis’ partner in power pop and punk, Andrew Cashen, splitting his time between Austin and Brooklyn, we might see fewer live shows from this band and their other heavy-hitter, A Giant Dog. The group’s first show of the year benefits a worthy cause, with a portion of the proceeds going to support arts programs at Austin’s Eastside Memorial High School. “When you think about coming to the show, we want you to ask yourself how much have the arts helped you? How has music helped you? In many cases, the arts have been a saving grace for many of us and has altered the course of our lives,” the band wrote in a Facebook post about the event. $20. 8:30 p.m. 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., No. 1A 3tenaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Tim Easton at Cactus Cafe. Few singer-songwriters exemplify the spirit of the traveling troubadour more than Easton, who first rose to prominence in the 1990s as leader of alt-country rockers the Haynes Boys. He busked on the streets of European capitals, lived in the Joshua Tree desert and become an honorary Alaskan before settling in Nashville — but he’s often back out there on the road. He’s released 10 solo albums, including last year’s excellent “Exposition.” $15-$18. 8:30 p.m. 2247 Guadalupe St. cactuscafe.org. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday

Trey Anastasio Band at ACL Live

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Paramount Theatre

Lettuce at Stubb’s outdoor

Nada Surf, Why Bonnie at Mohawk outdoor

Jeffrey Gaines, Parker Chapin at 04 Center

Xetas album release, American Sharks, Nevil, Lord Friday the 13th, Dregs at Barracuda

Bluewater Highway at Cactus Cafe

Del Castillo Trio at Townsend

Slark Moan, Mayeux & Broussard, Chris King at Hotel Vegas

Country Willie Edwards, Savage Poor, Pajoma at Sam’s Town Point

Chulita Vinyl Club Austin, DJ Pos Guau, DJ Eye Q at Cheer Up Charlies

Derailers, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

Sheverb Send-Off with the Baffles and Nuclear Juarez at Far Out Lounge

Adrian Ruiz Quintet, TripTrio with Lissa Hattersley at Elephant Room

Reggae Night with Audic Empire, Grimy Styles, Smell Monsters at One-2-One Bar

Wendy Colonna at Threadgill’s

Danny Golden at Geraldine’s

Saturday

KOOP 25th birthday with Dale Watson, A Giant Dog, Cilantro Boombox at Antone’s

Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Paramount Theatre

Perpetual Groove, Funk You at Mohawk outdoor

Charlie Mars, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel at Saxon Pub

Peterson Brothers EP release at Native Hostel

Cobracast Birthday Slamboree with Vallejo, Black Heart Saints, Dirty Wormz, more at Come and Take It Live

Los Coast, Honey Made, Medicine Man Revival at Parish

Cuckoos album release with Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Halfways, Pelvis Wrestley, Indoor Creature at Cheer Up Charlies

Drums & Tuba, Brown Whornet record release, Ron Titter Band at Empire Control Room

Guitars 4 Vets benefit with David Grissom, Van Wilks, Alan Haynes, Jelly Ellington at One-2-One Bar

El Tule, Plan Sonidero at Swan Dive

Mattiel at Barracuda

Ley Line, Atash at Stubb’s indoor

40 Acre Mule, Iguanas, John X Reed at Continental Club

Soul Man Sam at C-Boy’s

Alvin Crow at Broken Spoke

Ramsay Midwood at Sam’s Town Point

Ethan Azarian at Cactus Cafe

Y’all Out Boy at Empire Garage

Barbara Nesbitt, Oliver Steck at Townsend

ABGB Debuts with Being Dead, Spirit Ghost, Infinites at ABGB

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Torino Black, Mandate at Hotel Vegas

Mean Jolene, Van Mary at Radio

Eggmen at Threadgill’s

Sunday

SoundSpace: Not Bad Muzak at the Blanton Museum of Art

Yawpers, Ghost Wolves at Barracuda

Blues Fuses, Ulla, Denim at Saxon Pub

Emancipet benefit with Lavelle White & the L Men

Will Taylor & Strings Attached, Inheritance at Radio

Willie Pipkin, Heybale, Marshall Hood at Continental Club

Zottos, Welsh Avenue, Ragabash at Sahara Lounge

Church of Cash, Grant Farm at Parish

Kevin Lovejoy Trio at Elephant Room

Michael Hale Trio at Geraldine’s

Kelsey Hughen at Parker Jazz Club

Jon Emery at Threadgill’s

Monday

Blue Monday with Gary Nicholson & Derek O’Brien at Antone’s

Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Ulla at El Mercado Backstage

Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Steel Monday with Bobby Horton at Sam’s Town Point

Lonelyland at Saxon Pub

Oscar Ornelas at Stay Gold

Crystal Finger, Andrea Magee’s Girl Jam at C-Boy’s

Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot

Jah & the Resophonics, HoneySuckle Sage Riders, Craig Marshall Band at One-2-One Bar

Tuesday

AJJ, Tacocat, Thor & Friends at Mohawk outdoor

Almost, All Get Out, Ghost Atlas, Rowdy at Scoot Inn

Sue Foley, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Lindsay Beaver, Antone’s Big Trio at Antone’s

Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club

Ephraim Owens, Curtis McMurtry at Continental Gallery

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Gil Del Bosque Quartet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room

O’Keefe, Briana Strout, Longriver at Hole in the Wall

Underground Tuesdays with Scott Slyter, Grympho, Samwise at Empire

Pearly, Damak, American Friend, Calico Blue at Hotel Vegas

Carrie Carroll, Mandy Rowden at Townsend

Warren Hood at Cosmic

Wednesday

American Authors, Magic Giant, Public at Scoot Inn

Profeti della Quinta at UT McCullough Theatre

Bedouine at Barracuda

Sweet Spirit at 3Ten

Patrick Watson at Antone’s

Earthgang at Come & Take It Live

Croy & the Boys, Berkshire Hounds, Joe Jacksons, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Kevin McKinney, Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club

Old Settler’s Music Series with Nobody’s Girl at Cactus Cafe

Jeremy Nail acoustic trio at Far Out Lounge

Shawnee Kilgore, Bonnie Whitmore at Threadgill’s

Warren Hood at ABGB

Motenko at Stay Gold

Trube Farrell & Snizz, B Rock Moving Company at Continental Gallery

Tyler McCollum, Leeann Atherton at Saxon Pub

Texas Radio Live with Nick Pagliari, Honey Made at Guero’s

Sick Ride, Mackays, Caleb de Casper at Hotel Vegas

Courtney Santana at Parker Jazz Club

Thursday

Lloyd Cole at 3Ten

Red Shahan at Antone’s

The Cuckoos at Waterloo Records

Netherfriends, Teeta, Mike Melinoe, Ben Buck at Empire

Pat Byrne, Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Tender Things, Nuevo, Suzanna Choffel at C-Boy’s

Jonathan Terrell, Pearlsnap Playboys, Wilkinson’s Quartet at White Horse

Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Casper Rawls with Dony Wynn, Nate Rowe & Bukka Allen at Continental Club

Sasha & the Valentines, Mind Shrine, Van Mary, Lainey Gonzales at Mohawk indoor

Slow Hollows at Stubb’s indoor

Matt Maldonado Quartet, Mitch Watkins Trio at Elephant Room

Tex Thomas & His New Danglin’ Wranglers at Guero’s

Anna Larson at Geraldine’s

Amy Atchley at Townsend