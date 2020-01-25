A-J Media

Get ready to go under the sea when Moonlight Musicals brings Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to life on stage in February at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

“The Little Mermaid,” based on the beloved fairy tale and animated film, tells the story of Ariel who wishes to be part of the human world above.

Ariel (portrayed by Kelsie Curry) bargains with the evil sea witch Ursula (portrayed by Teresa Moore), and soon finds out this bargain is not what it seems.

Ariel will need the help of her friends Flounder the fish (Micah Pappas), Scuttle the seagull (David Goforth), and Sebastian the crab (Frank Rendon) to help restore order under the sea.

“Ariel has the power to inspire something so magical and wonderful, like she did for me when I first saw her. The magic of finding your own great adventure in life and finding love in all its forms-in friendship, in family, and in romance,” Curry said.

Tod Towns, who plays King Triton, says it’s a great story told by hometown people.

“There is an immense amount of talent in this cast, and you won't want to miss all the excitement we have in store for you,” Towns said. “The Little Mermaid cast is comprised of incredibly talented, skilled, and all local performers. Kelsie Curry is incredibly excited to bring the role of Ariel to life.”

Other main characters are Prince Eric, portrayed by Keegan Peck, and Grimsby, portrayed by Mitchell Britton.

The Little Mermaid features well-known songs “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

“’Under the Sea’ is my favorite scene because it’s lively and upbeat and the stage is full of dancing,” said Pappas, who portrays Flounder.

Production staff include executive director and music director, Justin Duncan; stage director, Gerald Dolter; stage manager and assistant director, Hannah Morgan and Dimitri Pappas; choreographer, Tamara Klotzman; technical director, Corey Dolter; costume designer, Jillian Johnstone; flight director:,ZFX Flight Systems; orchestra manager, Mimi Pappas; and production assistant, Tom Laney III.

Sponsored by Lubbock National Bank, performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 7-8 and 14-15; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 9 and 16.

Adult tickets are $25, $45, or $60, and tickets for children between the ages of 2-12 are $20, $25, or $35.

Tickets may be purchased at https://moonlightmusicals.com/show/the-little-mermaid/

Tickets are also sold at Select-A Seat locations, by calling (806) 770-2000, or online at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/the-little-mermaid