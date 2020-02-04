Austin-based C3 Presents and its parent company, Live Nation, have partnered with the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy to book shows into the long-planned Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park after the new downtown outdoor venue opens this fall, the Conservancy announced Tuesday.

Plans for the 5,000-capacity outdoor venue were first unveiled three years ago as part of the Conservancy’s plans to revitalize the areas along Waller Creek from 15th Street to Lady Bird Lake. Initial plans had been for Waterloo Park, which has been under construction for several years, to reopen in 2019.

The Moody Amphitheater will fill a significant niche in Austin for concerts that are too big for rooms such as ACL Live, the Long Center and Bass Concert Hall, which max out in the 2,500-3,000 range, but not large enough for the over-10,000 capacity of Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas or the Erwin Center on the University of Texas campus.

C3 partner Charles Attal said the new amphitheater “is the venue Austin has been missing for many years. It’s the perfect size for some of today’s hottest touring acts, and with the beautiful urban downtown setting, it will be one of the most special places to see live music in the country.”

The venue is named for the Moody Foundation, which provided a $15 million grant for the Waterloo Park makeover. Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, which changed its name last year from the Waller Creek Conservancy, plans a series of renovations along the creek that will create a string of urban parks.

A press release announcing the partnership specified that Waterloo Greenway “will begin community programming immediately upon opening and will focus on a diverse range of free and low-cost offerings including physical and mental wellness activities, multi-disciplinary live performances, film screenings, and more.”

C3 and Live Nation, the world’s largest live entertainment company, “will kick off a full concert season in spring 2021 and bring top touring acts and local artists” to the venue, according to the press statement.

Prior to the recent renovations, Waterloo Park had hosted occasional music events, including Fun Fun Fun Fest and showcase concerts during South by Southwest. “Waterloo Park has a special history of bringing the community together,” noted Waterloo Greenway CEO Peter Mullan, “and we’re proud to carry that forward.