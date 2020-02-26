Math time: Big screen plus small screen multiplied by Austin equals a new nationwide live event series.

ATX Television Festival is teaming up with another Austin-based entertainment brand, Alamo Drafthouse, for TV at the Alamo presented by ATX, the companies announced Wednesday.

"United by their Austin roots, the two entertainment powerhouses will bring the small screen to the silver screen by showcasing screenings and panels in cities across the U.S.," according to a news release. The companies say the events will feature "fresh content and personalities" from networks like AMC, the CW and more.

Alamo Drafthouse serves as home base for many of ATX Television Festival’s screenings and panels, but the new event series will pop up around the country, including a March 31 screening of "Better Call Saul" in Los Angeles, with more to be announced. The festival and the theater chain already produced two live events outside of Austin last month, according to the news release: a Los Angeles screening of "A Million Little Things" and a New York City screening of "Katy Keene."

Back in the capital of Texas, this year’s ATX Television Festival is set for June 4-7. For more information on the lineup and admission, go to atxfestival.com.