When the familiar melody of Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1”is played at an event, those attending know it is a celebration of some sort. At commencement ceremonies, when participants hear the melody, they know a milestone is about to occur.

For those in the class of 2020, many of those normal commencement ceremonies will not be the same, having to make the transition to a virtual event or being celebrated in some other way in the future, due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, or coronavirus, pandemic.

But those involved in the orchestra program at West Texas A&M University, led by Mark Bartley, the Lilith Brainard professor of music and director of orchestral activities for the university, wanted to do something special for the unique situation this senior class is facing.

And it involved that familiar melody.

Sixty-four musicians, combining current West Texas A&M students and alumni, participated in the creation of a video performing Elgar’s famous work in honor of the class of 2020. The video, which can be found on YouTube as well as on Facebook, has nearly 28,000 combined views.

Bartley said as the pandemic was spreading, he realized the orchestra’s season was going to be cut short.

“I was speaking with some of our seniors who were heartbroken about missing out on getting to play and they were mentioning that they weren’t even going to get to walk at commencement,” Bartley said. “They weren’t going to get that moment where they get to look back on all they accomplished.”

Bartley thought “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” was the right piece at the right time, celebrating these students and their accomplishments. He said he reached out to current students in the symphony, as well as alumni from the ensemble, to see if they wanted to help him put together a video playing the piece.

These 64 musicians took two devices, one to listen to an accompanying part of the piece and the other to film themselves playing. Bartley said B.J. Brooks, a professor of music at the university, put all the videos together to make the final project, lining the musicians up to where they would sit in an orchestra setting.

Brooks said in a news release from the university it took 10 hours placing the videos on the grid, aligning the audio performances.

It meant a lot to Bartley to see his current and former students coming together to play for this video, he said.

“I teared up. It kind of turned into a virtual reunion for us,” he said. “So many of these folks I hadn’t got to visit with since they had graduated or I hadn’t’ seen since the last time I went out to work with their groups, and whatnot. (It was) great for all those folks who knew each other and were so important to each other to get to be together virtually one more time.”

It especially meant a lot to him to see educators, who were dealing with the pandemic in their own way, to come in and make music with the ensemble, Bartley said.

“That was the most gratifying, to see everybody jump in,” he said. “Gosh, so many of them are teachers, really trying to revamp how they teach their current students. For them to carve out some time to make sure they made a little music with us was really special.”

Bartley said the video has taken a life of its own, with it being watched and shared so much online. He thought this was an important project and the music speaks to everyone.

At the end of the video, participants gave their sentiments to the class, congratulating them and saying “Go Buffs!” Bartley’s message to the class of 2020 is the same, that everyone is thinking of them.

“We still love you. We are looking forward to being on the other side with you,” Bartley said. “Hang in there and we are thinking of you.”

To watch the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwIqGrKBhWw&feature=youtu.be. For more information about the School of Music at West Texas A&M University, visit https://wtamu.edu/academics/music.aspx.