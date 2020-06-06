The Plainview Chamber of Commerce Annual Firework Celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 3 at Running Water Draw Park (Kidsville), with a few changes this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But Plainview officials also announced the cancellation of the community’s Red, White & Moo Festival and Parade that had been planned for July 4.

On guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials, large gatherings are still discouraged, according to a statement shared by the city.

“We will miss celebrating dairy month and the fourth with the community,” said Bernadette Mulliken, Red, White & Moo committee member. “We are grateful so many join us for the celebration and for the safety of our participants, we have chosen to cancel this year. We look forward to celebrating next year.”

The celebration began in 2007 as a celebration of June as National Dairy month. In 2015, the Red, White & Moo committee partnered with City of Plainview for the 4th of July celebrations. Red, White & Moo committee members are families from local dairies including Pauline de Vos, Barbara Bouma, Christina Ruijne, Stephanie Bouma and JuLea Bouma.

The fireworks begin at dark, usually around 9:30 p.m., on July 3.

“We are grateful to be able to have a firework celebration and with several cancellations in the area, we are able to have the celebration on the 3 rd ,” says Tonya Keesee, Chamber Executive Director. “However, due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be some changes.”

This year’s celebration will be fireworks only and no food trucks or live music will be at the park before the firework celebration. Also, no participants are allowed in the park and cars must be parked around the perimeter of the park.

Furthermore, participants are encouraged to stay in or near their cars, not to congregate in large gatherings, practice social distancing and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

“The firework celebration is a community event and we encourage the community to join us while adhering to the safety measures put in place” said Keesee. “With everyone following these guidelines, we can have a fun and safe firework celebration.”

The fireworks are provided by donations from local organizations, businesses and individuals. Donations are currently being accepted and can be mailed or dropped off to the Chamber at 1906 W. 5th Street.