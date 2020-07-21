If ever we could use a balm from the ways of our messed up world, now is the time. One method I’ve found to escape from reality over the years is through the movies. And though trips to the cinema are on hold, our TV sets are where most current movies are finding homes.



Yes, there’s a lot of emotional turmoil and grisly horror in much of today’s film fare, but once in a while, something pleasant slips through. “Fisherman’s Friends” is one of those. It’s a real charmer, a gentle and funny little film that would be a perfect half of a twin bill with “”The Full Monty.” It’s been kicking around for a couple of years, had a release in its native England in early 2019, and is finally seeing the light of day in the U.S.



Based on true events from 2009, but fictionalized left and right, it tells the unlikely story of a bunch of small-town men, most of them lobster fishermen, all close friends, in the village of Port Isaac, Cornwall, who, after a hard day out on the water, would retire to their local pub, The Golden Lion, for a few pints and a lengthy singalong of traditional sea shanties.



No, nothing all that unlikely there. That part comes in with the introduction of four city dwellers, visiting Port Isaac for a day of yachting, hearing the 10 men - known collectively as Fisherman’s Friends - singing, and believing that they could be the next successful boy band or, as mentioned in a quick visual gag, buoy band.



These visitors work at a music management company in London and are always on the lookout for the next big thing. But their belief in Fisherman’s Friends is a gag, one that three of the four don’t let the fourth city boy in on, and coerce into getting the 10 a cappella singers to sign on.



OK, that’s not quite the way the real story played out, but the film’s version works just fine. The city boys think the villagers are rubes, and the villagers think the city boys are wankers. Truth is - at least the truth told in the film - they are wankers, though Danny (Daniel Mays), whose leg his pals are pulling, appears to be a decent fellow, and is only doing the job his fun-loving but uncaring boss Troy (Noel Clarke) has ordered him to do.



By the time Danny catches on, he’s already convinced the initially uncooperative fisherman and group frontman Jim (James Purefoy) to take a chance with him, and has given his word that they’ll be treated honorably. When his boss tells him to end the charade, he can’t, because he’s a man of his word.



That’s about as dramatic as the film gets, and in its lengthy-feeling two-hour running time, there’s a lot of filler for viewers to deal with. The tough, hearts-of-gold fishermen continually rag on good-natured Danny, but nothing develops from that. There’s a two-minute segment of trouble from the Coastal Guard, but that fizzles out. Tempers flare during a trivia night at the pub, and are immediately quashed. There’s a boating accident, a daring rescue and a concussion. But that’s never mentioned again.



The script tosses in a love interest for Danny - Jim’s divorced daughter, and single mom, Alwyn (Tuppence Middleton), and offers up back stories on Jim’s sometimes negative attitude, Jim’s father Jago’s (David Hayman) history with the sea, and a fleeting mention of Danny once being in rehab. But it turns out to be a stream of small stories that keep starting, don’t go anywhere, and are forgotten, and then there’s another small story.



The only other bits of drama that do take root involve some money problems that could affect the fate of The Golden Lion AKA the heart of the village, and the plot point that reduces the number of singing fishermen from 10 to nine (With so much of the story being fictionalized, did the filmmakers really need to keep a death in there?)



But aside from those instances, the film is unrepentantly upbeat, even featuring some last-minute extremely happy storytelling to cap it off. It’s not very believable, and kind of twee, but that part really did happen.



“Fisherman’s Friends” will be available on digital and On Demand beginning July 24.



“Fisherman’s Friends”

Written by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, and Nick Moorcroft; directed by Chris Foggin

With James Purefoy, Daniel Mays, David Hayman, Tuppence Middleton

Rated PG-13