Booking Broadway tours for more than 30 markets nationally during a pandemic must be like playing three-dimensional chess.
Yet Broadway Across America is doing it. And it looks like at this point that the Broadway in Austin 2020-2021 season will actually start in 2021.
Two fall shows, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," are moving to the end of the season at Bass Concert Hall.
The new schedule:
Jan. 12-17: "Tootsie"
Feb. 9-14: "To Kill a Mockingbird"
March 23-28: "Mean Girls"
April 21-May 9: "Wicked" (season option)
June 1-6: "Hadestown"
July 20-25: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
Sept. 7-12: "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Subscribers will keep the same seats and will receive all tickets in the fall.
And things might change. Subscribers will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at later dates.