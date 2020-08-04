In the realm of ooky-spooky late-nighter films, a plot’s not a top "must," let’s say. I will always roll for a clever story, but if the weird’s weird enough and the doom’s doomy enough, sign me up. I’ll trip down the rabbit hole.

Mood-forward "She Dies Tomorrow" is that kind of flick, feeling every bit like a midnight run to the video store in college. Color-saturating light and a sickening score circle like vultures around the movie’s helpfully descriptive title, creating a sleepwalking nightmare that’s stylish, if opaque. That’ll ultimately frustrate, if you’re there for more than thrills and chills.

Originally set to screen at South by Southwest 2020 before the Austin film fest’s unfortunate pandemic cancellation, director-writer-producer Amy Seimetz’s "She Dies Tomorrow" got picked up by Alamo Drafthouse-adjacent Neon. The main character, also named Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil), is our "she." We meet her in fragments: a tear-streaked eye, a waking gasp, a turned back, scenes disjointed in time. She seems resigned and tired, consumed with a morbidity that wafts through any of the rooms she slips through like a shadow. She’s researching urns and whether any ol’ dead animal, even the human kind, could be turned into a leather jacket. Kate calls a friend, Jane (Jane Adams), to come over, and informs her calmly, assuredly, that she knows ... she dies tomorrow.

(I can think of at least two good reaction memes to put here.)

Then there’s the little matter of how Amy enters of fugue state of sorts, bathed in an eerie, flickering neon light. There is something happening to her, something beyond depression. And that something is contagious, as Jane and everyone with whom she crosses paths soon find out.

At times, "She Dies Tomorrow" feels like a more cerebral version of "It Follows," David Robert Mitchell’s god-tier 2015 movie about Something Unsettling lurking in the darkest corners of the room. That movie’s horror was a more traditional (and physical) monster, as well as a smart metaphor for the terror of navigating teenage sexuality, depending on your reading.

Seimetz said in press materials that her movie was inspired by experiences with personal and mass anxiety, as well as grappling with the inevitability of death after losing people close to her. That all tracks, probably too literally. Stakes and conflict make themselves scarce, so we’re left with a daisy chain of drive-by despair up ’til the credits. Some might find that an apt reflection of these, our hallucinatory times. I just got discouraged, waiting for the abstract shapes of the action to find a more solid form.

Seimetz nails the spread of dread. "She Dies Tomorrow" gets high marks for building its demons into the bones of the movie, because you’ll feel at times like it’s coming for you, too. Jay Keitel’s cinematography is suffocating and kicks you off your balance at all the right moments: a tight close-up of a glowing face in anguish, a frame of an empty home that lingers just too long. The rhythm of the movie jars, with props to editor Kate Brokaw — lots of high-anxiety drama abruptly cutting to quiet little mundanities.

The stars of show, though, are those audio-visual hallucinations, which will make you take a second, suspicious look at that multicolor disco light you bought for your birthday party one year. The effect wouldn’t work nearly as well without actors quietly pulling off complete psychological breaks. Sheil and a fantastic Adams definitely do the job, but Tunde Adebimpe (also of the band TV On the Radio) puts on a whole show with just his face. (Also on board for "Hey, it’s them!" duty are "The Mindy Project" alum Chris Messina and "Fast & Furious" vet Michelle Rodriguez.)

Seimetz self-financed "She Dies Tomorrow" using her pay from "Pet Sematary," without a studio backing it first. That’s a big gambit that shows she believed in what she needed to say with this movie, so, respect. All that glowing existential dread loses some potential punch without story muscle. But while the marquee special effect is not entirely fresh, for fans of that genre of lava lamp freakiness — hello — it still makes for a worthy nighttime watch.