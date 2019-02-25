Here are some of the best new releases in movies, TV, books, comics, music and more on the horizon in March. As always, release dates are subject to change without notice.

“Chaos Walking.” Tom “Spider-Man” Holland stars in this adaptation of the 2008 sci-fi novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” in which women have vanished and living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a giant jumble called the Noise. Doug “Go” Liman directs. (March 1)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.” I love that Tyler Perry still puts his name at the top of these movies, as if anyone else is (or even could be!) making Madea movies. This one is about a funeral in “backwoods Georgia.” (March 1)

“The Iron Orchard.” All hail West Texas! Ty Roberts directs Lane Garrison, Ali Cobrin and Austin Nichols in a story about oil fields and poverty and class and being rich and vulgar. Every generation gets the “Giant” it deserves, I suppose. (March 1)

Royal Trux, “White Stuff” (Fat Possum). First new album in 19 years from some of the weirdest folks in ‘90s rock. (March 1)

Weezer, “Weezer (The Black Album)” (Crush Music/Atlantic). TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek produced the new one. I hope he got paid A LOT. (March 1)

The Blue Nile, “A Walk Across the Rooftops (Deluxe Edition),” “Hats (Deluxe Edition),” “Peace at Last (Deluxe Edition)” (Confetti). Deluxe CD reissues of impeccably recorded 1980/'90s Scottish sophisti-pop. I bet you know a recording engineer and a few musicians who adore how "Hats" sounds. (March 1)

“Leaving Neverland” (HBO). This much-discussed Michael Jackson documentary was the, well, talk of Sundance. It's a mini-series on HBO. (March 3)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox). The winter premiere of the ninth season of one of the best sitcoms of our age. (March 3)

“Famous Men Who Never Lived” by K. Chess (Tin House). This alternate history novel is one of the season’s most anticipated science-fiction books, a sharp look at art, community and identity. A refugee from a shattered, alternate New York City comes to our own, unfamiliar New York and buries herself in a book from her dimension of which only she now has a copy. I cannot wait. (March 5)

“The Volunteer: A Novel” by Salvatore Scibona (Penguin). A young man volunteers for the Vietnam War, wherein truly extraordinary things happen over generations. Scibona is a phenomenal writer — pay attention. (March 5)

Patty Griffin, “Patty Griffin” (PGM/Thirty Tigers). A new album from one of the great Texas-via-Maine songwriters. (March 8)

Meat Puppets, “Dusty Notes” (Megaforce). First album with the original lineup since 1995 for this partially Austin-based band. Music by these three dudes is always a big deal. (March 8)

South by Southwest. Yeah, it’s that time of year when all of influencer (sorry) culture comes to town and about half of them decide to move here. (Unless you have a foolproof plan for cheap, viable public transportation, please don’t.) (March 8 to March 17)

“Captain Marvel.” If you are a long-term Marvel comics fan or even an observer, it must blow your mind that “Guardians of the Galaxy,” an nth-level property on its best day, was a smash hit. Which is to say that I never really thought I would see a movie about the somewhat-obscure Carol Danvers, a character who has bounced around more identities than Madonna. As a rule, I am agnostic on comic book movies, but I am not made of stone — Brie Larson beating the heck out of Skrulls as she reps for the Kree Empire is pretty dope. (March 8)

“Us.” Director Jordan “Get Out” Peele let loose the trailer for this horror movie on Christmas, which I watched about 45 seconds of before I decided, “Nah, I want to know as little about this as possible before seeing it.” As Peele noted in an interview, “Very important for me was to have a black family at the center of a horror film. It’s also important to note that this movie, unlike ‘Get Out,’ is not about race. It is instead about something I feel has become an undeniable truth. That is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.” With Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. SOLD. It debuts at SXSW. (March 15 wide release)

“Wonder Park.” In this animated picture, a young girl imagines the theme park of her dreams, then gets to visit it (and perhaps save it) many years later. (March 15)

Todd Snider, “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3” (Aimless). Snider recorded this one at Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tenn. (March 15)

“Radicalized” by Cory Doctorow (Tor). Four novellas from one of America’s best science-fiction writers. Topics addressed include immigration, the police state, the dark web and survivalism. The novella is an underrated form that sci-fi has kept alive. (March 19)

Jenny Lewis, “On the Line” (Warner). Her first album since 2014. Her tour stops April 6 at ACL Live. (March 22)

“Kaddish.com" by Nathan Englander (Knopf). The Pulitzer finalist and prize-winning author of “Dinner at the Center of the Earth” and “What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank” delivers a comic novel about a guy who fails to say Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, for his father, which strands his father’s soul. (March 26)

“What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker” by Damon Young (Ecco). A stellar essay collection from one of the co-founders of VerySmartBrothas.com, which is a must-read site. (March 26)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX). I don’t know anyone who isn’t at least intrigued by the idea of this show, which is based on Taika Waititi’s amazing movie of the same name about vampire roommates. It's also showing at SXSW before its wider premiere. (March 27)

"Dumbo.” Disney’s part-live-action, part-expensive-CGI series of remakes continues with this rethink of one of the most traumatic children’s movies ever made. (March 29)

“Captive State.” John Goodman, Vera Farmiga, Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors star in this sci-fi movie about an occupying alien force and the lives of those in a Chicago neighborhood. (March 29)

“The Beach Bum.” Upon first examination, one perhaps views this as the most McConaughey role that e’er McConaughey-ed — Harmony “Gummo” Korine writes and directs our man as the titular bum, a “rebellious stoner who lives by his own rules,” according to the IMDB page. With Snoop Dogg and Isla Fisher, so, yeah, maybe going not totally sober is the way to go. Also showing at SXSW before wide release. (March 29)

Steve Earle & The Dukes, “GUY” (New West). I kind of wish this 16-song album was pronounced “Gee,” like the French name. But no. (March 29)

Mekons, “Deserted” (Glitterbeat). First full-length studio album since 2011 for this 42-year-old punk band. (March 29)