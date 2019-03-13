The future of bilingual indie rock is here and her name is Ambar Lucid.

She may still be a teenager, but South by Southwest festival goers at Elysium Tuesday night were enraptured by the singer-songwriter’s stage presence, extraordinary depth, and powerful vocals.

It’s not easy to quiet a room full of excited music fans kicking off their night of fun, but the New Jersey-based Dominican and Mexican American artist managed to turn a rowdy club and bar into a listening room with her soulful and, at times, even operatic voice. Keep your eyes on this rising star.

There are frills to her show - just her guitar or ukulele and a slew of purely introspective songs that make her seem wiser than her 18 years.

Ambar Lucid just released her first EP “Dreaming Lucid,” which includes a remastered version of song that helped rally her fanbase “A Letter To My Younger Self.”

The young artist has several more shows at SXSW. Catch her while you can: 3 p.m. March 13 at Mohawk Indoors, 11:45 p.m. March 13 at Stubb’s, 2 p.m. March 14 at Clive Bar, 10:10 p.m March 14 at Palm Door on Sixth.