OK, Willie, take five. Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic is returning to Circuit of Americas for the fifth straight year, with a lineup that includes Alison Krauss and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats as well as longtime Picnic regulars including Ray Wylie Hubbard and Billy Joe Shaver.

Tickets, $45-$399.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's website.

Five consecutive years in the same spot ties a record for the Picnic, which began almost 50 years ago and has been held at more than 20 locations over the decades. The COTA string matches the event's five-year run in Luckenbach from 1995 to 1999. Nelson brought the picnic back to Austin in 2015 after four consecutive years at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth.

Other Picnic performers announced Monday include Luke Combs, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Gene Watson, Hayes Carll, Colter Wall, Johnny Bush, Folk Uke, the Raelyn Nelson Band and the Casey Kristofferson Band.

The appearance of Krauss and Rateliff near the top of the bill is no surprise, as they'd previously been announced for a July 3 bill in Dallas with Nelson as part of the Outlaw Music Festival, a sort of touring Picnic-like mini-fest that began a couple of years ago. Other acts appearing on some June dates on the Outlaw tour, but not part of Monday's Picnic announcement, include the Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.