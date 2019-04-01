Art

Sara and Shane Scribner. Wally Workman Gallery opens its fourth show with the two figurative painters. Both accomplished realist painters in technique, the artists have created ethereally illuminated subjects that occupy a space both of this world and a bit beyond. Their works have crucial differences: He focuses on abstraction within the figure using color, she creates an abstraction by infusing the symbolism in each of her works with a sense of magic. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through April 20. 1202 W. Sixth St. 512-472-7428, wallyworkmangallery.com.

Coming up

Max Frost at Scoot Inn. The “White Lies” singer’s debut full-length, “Gold Rush,” dropped in February, finally delivering on the promise of the Austin pop standout, who signed to Atlantic Records in 2013. Executive produced by Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums, the album is a catchy collection of radio-ready (and festival-ready) pop jams loaded with sing-along hooks and laced with hip-hop rhythms and strains of gospel. Upsahl opens. $17. 6 p.m. doors April 4. 1308 E. 4th St. scootinnaustin.com. — Deborah Sengupta Stith

Zilker Brewing's 4th Anniversary Party. It's been four years since this urban brewery set up shop in the middle of East Sixth Street's entertainment district. The all-day celebration will include the release of Four-on-the-Floor Anniversary IPA. Live music plays throughout the day with performances by DJ IZreal, Roland and the Roots Riddim and the Peterson Brothers. New on-site food truck Spicy Boys Chicken (from the same team behind Soursop) provides the grub to help you soak up the beer. Noon to midnight April 6. Free. 1701 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/371584166976928/.

Samba Under the Stars. Austin Samba and friends bring the captivating sounds and dances of Brazil to Zilker Hillside Theater for its 2019 show: "Carnavalia." The show features more than 80 performers moving to music by Beth Carvalho, Os Tribalistas and more. Come early for a dance lesson, and stay late to dance away the evening. 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 6. Free. 2206 William Barton Dr. facebook.com/events/562586654236191/.

2nd Annual Chingona Fest. Keeping Latinas at the forefront is the statewide conference and music festival Chingona Fest Texas, which in its inaugural year in 2018 sold out. Now, the festival presented by social enterprise Hustle for the Cause returns as a two-day event. The music portion begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with artists including Oakland’s Afro-Latin band La Misa Negra, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda and sister rock trio Tiarra Girls. While at the fest, check out its food and vendor market. $20-$30. Hops & Grain, 507 Calles St. chingonafesttx.com.