Shopping for Mother's Day? On Monday, you can pick up Mom (or yourself) something special at a vending machine inside a Pflugerville H-E-B.

Kendra Scott and H-E-B have teamed up to do special Mother's Day promotions at three Texas H-E-B stores. The closest one is at 201 N. FM 685 in Pflugerville. The other two are in Spring and San Antonio.

Inside the store from 4-7 Monday you'll see a vending machine with Kendra Scott jewelry, reusable tote bags with Kendra Scott and H-E-B logos on them, treats for shoppers, as well as a photo experience for moms and children.

Other H-E-Bs with Curbside won't have the vending machine event, but they'll have some Kendra Scott gifting happening on Monday.

