Theater & dance

"The Ballad of Klook and Vinette." Zach Theatre takes on a contemporary love story with a tender, funny heart that will grab you from the inside out. Klook and Vinette are two lost souls trying to find themselves in one another. Against all odds and with the past at their heels, together they make a tentative stab at happiness. Staged in the intimate Kleberg at Zach, this seductive musical is infused with jazz, blues and soul. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with occasional 2:30 pm. Saturday matinee, through May 26. $30-$78. 202 S. Lamar Blvd. 512-476-0541, zachtheatre.org.

Family

Disney on Ice: "Frozen." It's a whole new way to see the beloved Disney tale of "Frozen." Be a part of Anna's adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, the production will no doubt get your whole family to sing along to unforgettable music and delight in special appearances by a whole host of other Disney characters. 7:30 p.m. May 8-10; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. May 11; and 1 and 5 p.m. May 12. $15.75-$55.75. H-E-B Center, 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park. hebcenter.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-frozen.

Coming up

The Cactus Blossoms at 3Ten. Minneapolis is best known for Prince’s funk and the Replacements’ rock, but siblings Page Burkum and Jack Torrey have been boosting the city’s country-folk cred in recent years. They recently followed up their attention-grabbing 2016 album, “You’re Dreaming,” with a new album, “Easy Way,” that they showcased during South by Southwest a couple of months ago. Now they’re back on their own headlining tour; catch them before they’re playing bigger rooms. Jack Klatt opens. $16-$18. 8:30 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — Peter Blackstock