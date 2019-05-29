Sunday

Strings in the Park with Kevin Russell at Central Market North. The longtime leader of Strings Attached, a local string-music collective, violinist Will Taylor welcomes Shinyribs leader Russell as his special guest for this free afternoon show “celebrating Austin's environmental awareness, natural beauty, musicians and companies who care.” (This show was rescheduled from the original May 12 date.) 3 p.m. Sunday. 4101 N. Lamar Blvd. stringsinthepark.com. — Peter Blackstock

Monday

Great Divide Roadie Grapefruit Radler Release Party at Easy Tiger. It's summer, which means this seasonal release from Great Divide is here. Named for the road biking cyclist (roadie) and the German word for cycling (radler), the easy-drinking ale brewed with natural grapefruit puree was inspired by the brewery's roots in the Colorado cycling community. The beer is featured in an $8 flight with other Great Divide brews. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. 709 E. Sixth St. easytigerusa.com.

Tuesday

The Ultimate Tiffwich Summer Series at Prohibition Creamery. You won't be able to find this ice cream sandwich with warm and fresh Tiff's Treats chocolate chip cookies anywhere else. Head to East Austin's boozy ice cream shop for this one-night-only offering, with booze or without. 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. 1407 E. Seventh St. facebook.com/events/331130310904022/.

Wednesday

High Noon Talk: Texas From Above. For this month's casual lunchtime lecture, Texas From Above co-curator and Texas Monthly contributor Jay B. Sauceda will talk about how he came to work on the project — which resulted in 44,000 images covering thousands of miles of Texas landscape. 12 p.m. Wednesday. 1800 Congress Ave. thestoryoftexas.com.

Thursday

"Henry V." Penfold Theatre Company's Penfold in the Park summer program presents Shakespeare's action-packed war epic that depicts the making of a legend. In "Henry V," the newly crowned king of England recognizes that his nation is in a state of unrest and must leave his rebellious youth behind, striving to gain the respect of his people. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through June 23. Round Rock Amphitheater, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Round Rock. penfoldtheatre.org.

Friday

"The Memory Palace" at Big Medium. With this solo show, artist Rehab El Sadek conceptualizes a meditative journey through personal past and the ancient world. Drawing inspiration from classic architecture, modern architectural theory, world literature and historical texts, El Sadek reexamines the path that brought her from Alexandria, Egypt, to Austin. Opening reception 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through July 3. 916 Springdale Road. bigmedium.org/gallery-upcoming.html.

Saturday, June 8

Second Saturdays Are For Families: Tape Lanterns. At this hands-on arts and crafts event with the Contemporary Austin, kids and their families are invited to create an extraordinary light sculpture using ordinary materials, inspired by Ursula von Rydingsvard's luminous sculpture "Luna." Reservations are requested for these workshops using the link. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8. Laguna Gloria, 3809 W. 35th St. thecontemporaryaustin.org.