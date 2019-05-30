On this side of Memorial Day, it's officially time for backyard barbecues, pool parties and — how about picnics at downtown food halls, too? There will be a picnic at Fareground this weekend that will be especially summery, as it serves as the launch of Austin Eastciders' new Watermelon Cider flavor.

The largest cidery in town, Eastciders introduced the Watermelon Cider last month in its taproom. But now, with summer beckoning, the seasonal cider hits the wider market in appropriately red and green cans, and Eastciders wants to celebrate with us.

Head to Fareground for the Austin Eastciders Picnic from 2 to 5 p.m. June 1 this weekend. In addition to copious amounts of the Watermelon Cider to sip, you can also enjoy live music by Zettajoule and Andy Lane, food specials, drink specials and pop-up shops featuring jewelry, candles and more. And did we mention the watermelon bowling and bag toss activities? No? Well, now you have to go, don't you, just to see the undoubtedly ridiculous image of rolling watermelons.

But the cider's going to be good, too. According to Brittnay Perlo, Eastciders' master cider maker, "our watermelon cider is the driest of our fruit flavors and has a refreshing bite of watermelon and honeydew on the front with the classic dry finish of our ciders.”

