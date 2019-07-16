Flyrite Chicken has pushed beyond the general expectations of fast-food restaurant offerings, up until recently serving a selection of vegan items that include a wrap, fries, tots, fruit cup and kale slaw. The Austin-based restaurant recently went a step further, introducing the Greenbelt, a new play on its vegan sandwich meant to replicate the crunchy, juiciness of the brand’s trademark chicken sandwich.

The multi-grain patty is served on a vegan bun with homemade Flyrite pickles, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato and Flyrite’s homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce. The sandwich, a jazzed up version of the Veggie sandwich that has been on the menu, costs $6.99 and is available at all three Flyrite Chicken locations.

