This week’s episode is all about the babes. We check in with Jane Claire Hervey, Xochi Solis and Natalia Rocafuerte from the powerhouse collective, Boss Babes ATX, as they gear up for the fourth annual Babes Fest. Designed to amplify the voices of female and nonbinary creatives, the festival is set to go down Sept. 6-8. It includes film screenings, art installations, panel discussions and a music showcase.

The babes give us the lowdown on how the event grew out of their year-round networking and artist development programs, cool babes showcasing at the fest and a free pool party for the babe curious who aren’t quite ready to commit to the fest.

MORE EPISODES OF I LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Geeking out with an Austin fandom scholar

Ursula’s gotta move: How ‘The Little Mermaid’ costume designer does it

Meet the Austin fans who keep video stores like Vulcan Video afloat