The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians holds its biggest annual fundraiser Tuesday with music all over town all day long, from clubs and record stores to restaurants and coffee shops to grocery stores and pharmacies to bank lobbies and even Austin City Hall.

An hourly schedule of the day's events is available at myhaam.org/haam-day. Many events are free, with donations accepted from volunteers carrying official HAAM-decorated tip boxes. Here are a few highlights:

6 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Hourly performances at Whole Foods Downtown. HAAM Day's longtime primary sponsor goes all in every year, with a 14-hour marathon in its flagship downtown store at 525 N. Lamar Blvd. This year's honoree for the pre-dawn 6 a.m. slot is Rob Mahoney; other highlights include David Messier at 10 a.m., Van Wilks at 2 p.m. and David Beck & the Tejano Weekend at 5 p.m. There's also music for much of the day at the Domain location (11920 Domain Drive), including Shelley King at noon, Barbara Nesbitt at 1 p.m., Tje Austin at 3 p.m. and Kathy & the Kilowatts at 6 p.m. — P.B.

5 p.m.: Shawn Colvin at Waterloo Records. The Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter is the big fish in the 2019 HAAM Day pond. She'll be playing songs from the new 30th-anniversary acoustic edition of her debut album, "Steady On." Buy the album at Waterloo for a guaranteed-admission wristband; otherwise, expect a line out the door. Waterloo also hosts pop singer Madison McWilliams for a 1 p.m. performance. 600 N. Lamar Blvd. — P.B.

5:15 p.m.: KUTX Live at the Four Seasons. Setting up shop in the same spot where they do their South by Southwest broadcasts every year, the local radio station hosts two prominent local acts for an early-evening show: Sir Woman, featuring Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child, at 5:15 p.m., followed by country couple Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis at 6 p.m. 98 San Jacinto Blvd. — P.B.

6 p.m.: Latinapalooza at the Scoot Inn. Celebrating the memory of Recording Academy Texas Chapter director Theresa Jenkins, who died in late August, this showcase features a fabulous roster of fantastic acts fronted by Latina artists. Sizzling Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda headlines a bill that includes Latin pop breakout and recent Austin360 Artist of the Month Lesly Reynaga and fierce young rock trio Tiarra Girls. Leti Garza and Patricia Vonne, who is bringing special guests Haydn Vitera and Rick Del Castillo, will also perform. The showcase is presented by promotion powerhouse C3 Presents and advertising company GSD&M. A $10 suggested donation gets you inside. 5 p.m. doors. 1308 E. Fourth St. — D.S.S.

6 p.m.: High Road on Dawson. Musician William Harries Graham annually puts together a stellar lineup of mostly acoustic singer-songwriters at this Bouldin Creek neighborhood clubhouse. William and his father, Jon Dee Graham, both will take part, along with Amy Cook, Abra Moore, Bonnie Whitmore, Matt the Electrician, Michael Fracasso, Carson McHone, Shawnee Kilgore, Carrie Fussell and the Hazlewoods. 700 Dawson Road. — P.B.

6:30 p.m.: Free yoga with live music at Republic Square Park. The theme of the day is health and wellness, and artist David Rosenblad says he creates "music and sound design to help raise the vibrations of your life." Along with Mark Williams and Markbob Babaji, he'll provide a soothing soundtrack to this sunset yoga practice presented by the Downtown Austin Alliance, with support from Wild Heart Yoga and People's Rx. 422 Guadalupe St. — D.S.S.

7:00 p.m.: Tomar & the FCs, Icing (Cake tribute), more at ABGB. This bill, presented by South by Southwest and FVF Law, has a little something for everyone. Headliners Tomar & the FCs play searing rock and soul jams straight from the heart. KP & the Boom Boom mixes R&B, hip-hop and funk into irresistible booty-moving grooves; Icing captures the witty cynicism of '90s alt-rock outfit Cake. Keyboard player Zack Morgan opens the show with a Southern-fried jam with friends. The ABGB will donate 5% of the day's profits to HAAM through the brewery's Hell Yes Project. 1305 W. Oltorf St. — D.S.S.