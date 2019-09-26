Set to play the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Pike & Sutton features two very familiar faces. Those who remember the 1990s Austin-via-Dallas band Sister 7 will recognize singer Patrice Pike and guitarist Wayne Sutton as the main members of that popular outfit, which released a handful of records on major and indie labels.

To follow a recent live EP, the duo will issue a full-length album, "Heart is a Compass," in early 2020. We're premiering the title track today on Austin360.

"'Heart is a Compass' was a track that came up so naturally," Pike explains. "I had recorded my niece’s heartbeat for her before her bone marrow transplant, planning spontaneously to write a song for her to help give her courage. I was at a gym the next day to try to destress and I just started beating on the boards in an empty sauna and singing improvised melodies and recorded it on my voice memos on my phone.

"We didn’t know we would be making a record at the time. I couldn’t even really think past one day at a time then. Wayne and I got together to write and started talking about recording and his guitar parts were so sparse, rhythmic and set the tone for a great story. The rest just flowed and before we knew it this song was the title track."

Catch Pike & Sutton at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 on the T-Mobile stage at ACL Fest in Zilker Park. And Pike continues to hold down an 8 p.m. Thursday residency at the Saxon Pub, including this week.

