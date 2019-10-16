Dining

Austin Food Truck Taste-Off. You can help to change the future of a local food truck while also stuffing your face. Cool, huh? At the taste-off this weekend, try samples from the 30 participating food trucks and trailers competing for your $10,000 vote (no, really, the winner gets 10 grand) and support local charity Keep Austin Fed while you're at it. Participants include Liberation Kitchen, Krack of Dawn Donuts and JP's Pancake Co. 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday. $8.59-$50. Austin American-Statesman, 305 S. Congress Ave. facebook.com/events/460785584715273/

Music

Self Care Saturday at Symphony Square. Austin City Limits Festival is over, but maybe the truth still hurts. If you're having "Juice" withdrawal following Lizzo's epic two weekends at the fest, the nice folks from Frida Friday ATX are here to help. They close out Latinx Heritage Month with an evening event featuring music and drag performances honoring the queen of self care. DJ Chorizo funk will be dropping the grooves to make you move and drag artists Amber Nicole Davenport, Kelly Kline, Diamond Dior and Haute Garbage. Free. 6 p.m. Saturday. 1101 Red River St. fridafridayatx.org

Buda Folk Music Festival. This all-day music fest will include live performances from seven different bands, a pop-up market hosted by Keep it Local Fest with over 30 vendors, barbecue from 3rd Wheel Grill, and beers from Two Wheel Brewing, where the event takes places. The music lineup includes Tortuga Shades, Houston Keen, Blake Whitmire & the Texas Ranch Band, and headliner Nate Guthrie. 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Two Wheel, 535 S. Loop 4, Buda. facebook.com/events/658204884588138/

Nightlife

Fourth Annual Honey Fest at Texas Keeper Cider. Texas Keeper teams up with Two Hives Honey for a celebration of all things honey. The South Austin cidery releases the fourth vintage of Honey Thief, a dry cyser (cider fermented with honey), while local honey purveyor Two Hives has honey on and off the comb for purchase. Plus, there will be several workshops related to bees and honey, meads from all the country and more. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 12521 Twin Creeks Road. eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-honey-fest-tickets-70280186931

18th Annual Oktoberfest at NXNW. There has been an Oktoberfest at North by Northwest Brewing almost since the brewpub opened in 1999. NXNW is keeping tradition going with another two-day event that will have all the beer, brats and German music your lederhosen or dirndl-wearing self can handle. It's also family-friendly, with rides, face-painting and artisan booths. Plus, Saturday will have bratwurst-eating and beer stein-hoisting contests, Sunday a dog costume contest. 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $3 donation. 10010 N. Capital of Texas Highway. nxnwbrew.com/oktoberfest/

Art

"Lone Star Wild." The exhibit, produced in partnership with Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center and Travis Audubon Society, is a survey of respect for Texas' natural brilliance through four distinct lenses: works by Margie Crisp, David Everett, Billy Hassell and William B. Montgomery. Each artist has fostered a reputation for their mutual excellence and commitment to depictions of wildlife and their environments. Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 30. 837 W. 12th St. davisgalleryaustin.com