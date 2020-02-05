Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

OUR TOP PICKS

Friday-Saturday: Poi Dog Pondering at 3Ten. Let’s set Austin’s notorious “You should’ve been here when” clock back to 1989. Richard Linklater was filming a movie called “Slacker” on largely empty downtown city streets, and his cast included Frank Orrall, a Hawaiian transplant whose band Poi Dog Pondering had broken the town’s slacker mold by getting a major label record deal. Their music was filled with the joy and wonder of a kinder, simpler time. Orrall and many of his Poi-mates soon moved on to Chicago, but lately they’ve been returning every winter for shows at 3Ten that still carry the spirit of those early Austin years. A bonus: Former Poi Dog member Abra Moore, who stayed in Austin and eventually became a Grammy nominee on her own, opens the show along with Night Glitter, whose singer Loulou Ghelichkhani tours with Orrall in the dance-oriented Thievery Corporation. $26.50-$30. 9 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Body Rock ATX: 10 Year Anniversary at Empire Garage. The joyous happening hosted by DJ Chorizo Funk and husband-and-wife hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm has always been more than a dance party. It’s an invitation to revel in rhythms, sweat out your sorrows and leave it all on the dance floor. Over the years, it’s become a cultural event, a liberating communion for a diverse community of Austin creatives, a safe space for all who enter. “There's nothing like being on the floor, and in a space that radiates positivity, inclusivity and love!” Riders Against the Storm posted to their official Facebook page earlier this month. After producing the party as a monthly event for a decade, the hosts are reimagining it as a pop-up that will move between venues and cities. For the anniversary bash, they’re bringing in excellent b-boy, rapper and turntablist Tony Touch from New York City. $10 in advance. 9 p.m. doors. 606 E. Seventh St. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Yola at Scoot Inn. British singer Yola (full name: Yolanda Quartey) has been gaining steam like a locomotive since her debut album came out a year ago. She taped “Austin City Limits” earlier this week after playing Austin City Limits Music Festival last fall, and she’ll be back next month to open for Chris Stapleton at the Erwin Center. The album she made with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach was one of the best records of the 2010s, sweeping through the wide breadth of Americana music and beyond on the strength of Yola’s stop-you-in-your-tracks voice. Thomas Csorba opens. $20-$25. 7:30 p.m. doors. 1308 E. Fourth St. scootinnaustin.com. — P.B.

Sunday: Aussie Bushfire Benefit at Cheer Up Charlies. Sweet Spirit, Sir Woman (the solo project from Wild Child’s Kelsey Wilson) and Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez take top billing, but the talent roster for this blockbuster benefit organized by Australian native and Go Fever lead singer Acey Monaro is deep. Psychedelic-soul singer Kalu James, country crooners Croy and the Boys and rowdy rockers American Sharks are among the acts that will join Monaro’s band to raise funds for First Nations Fire Relief and Hunter Wildlife Rescue, a nonprofit based in Monaro’s hometown. All the proceeds from the event will go to the two charities. $20. Doors at 4 p.m. 900 Red River St. bit.ly/ozbenefit. — D.S.S.

Monday: New Pornographers at Emo’s. Formed in Vancouver in the late 1990s, the Canadian supergroup led by former Zumpano frontman Carl Newman has always had a secret weapon in Neko Case, who’s had higher record sales and concert draws as a solo artist. But Case fits seamlessly into a power-pop whole that features multiple vocalists, most notably guitarist-keyboardist Kathryn Calder, a member since 2005. They’re on tour behind last year’s acclaimed “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights,” their eighth album. Diane Coffee opens. $29.50-$33. 7 p.m. 2015 E. Riverside Drive. emosaustin.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: Xavier Omär at Mohawk outdoor. The silky-voiced R&B singer’s family moved a lot during his childhood, and growing up he did stints in California, Maryland, Georgia and Japan. But he likes to represent for San Antonio, the city where he launched his musical career. On his new collection, “Moments Spent Loving You,” smooth vocals honey-drip over gorgeous compositions from producer Sango. Once an aspiring rapper, his dreamy melodies are buoyed by a rhythmic flow. With lush texture, sincere lyricism and purity of heart, his soulful love songs make this the perfect show to share with a sweetheart in this season of love. Baby Rose opens. $20. 7 p.m. doors. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Mosaic Sound Collective Pop-Up at Mohawk. An East Austin complex that houses a variety of music-oriented businesses, Mosaic aims to bring to Austin the “music factory” model that has taken root in other cities. This event offers a chance to explore what Mosaic does, while taking in live local music at one of the Red River district’s prime venues. The Human Circuit, Holy Wave, Silver Bars and Sydney Wright will perform, and Danny Malone will play a record release show. There’ll also be visual art and a live mural painting by Kengo Hioki. The $10 admission charge benefits Mosaic Sound Collective. 7 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday-Saturday

Austin Symphony Orchestra at Long Center

North Mississippi Allstars at Antone’s

Mike Flanigin & Jimmie Vaughan at C-Boy’s

Friday

Pat Green, Cory Morrow at ACL Live

Banda MS at H-E-B Center

Shakey Graves Day IX at Stateside at the Paramount

Periphery at Emo’s

Eric Nam, Phoebe Ryan at Scoot Inn

Gary Nicholson, Lavelle White, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

South Austin Moonlighters, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Bob Marley birthday tribute with Mau Mau Chaplains, Hail Marley at Flamingo Cantina

Soul House at Native Hostel

Tomar & the FCs at Waterloo Records

Löwin, Slomo Drags, Yukon Gold at Cheer Up Charlies

Poon, Super Creeps, Josh Pearson Plays Dead at One-2-One Bar

Leann Tipton, Cohen Project, Glim at Carousel Lounge

Exploded Drawing 48 with Mono/Poly at Austin School of Film

Pamela Hart Quintet at Parker Jazz Club

James Polk’s CenterPeace, Paper Moonshiners at Elephant Room

Hilary York at ABGB

Austin Lounge Lizards at Threadgill’s

Brother Moses, Feeves at Stubb’s indoor

Bad Lovers, Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad at Hotel Vegas

Saturday

Sarah McLachlan at Bass Concert Hall

Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Hazel Miller, Los Colognes at ACL Live

Charlie Wilson, Joe at H-E-B Center

Devil Makes Three, Matt Heckler at Emo’s

Murder By Death, Saintseneca at Mohawk outdoor

ACL Radio's Woofstock with Pete Yorn at Oskar Blues Brewery

North Mississippi Allstars at Waterloo Records

Roy Head, Imperial Starlighters, Larry Lange at Sam’s Town Point

A Giant Dog, Blood, PR Newman, Jasper Bones, Royal Jag, Andria Rose at Barracuda

Deer, Sydney Wright at ABGB

Jamie Lin Wilson at Cactus Cafe

Garrett T. Capps, James Steinle album release, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend at White Horse

El Tule vinyl release at Hotel Vegas

Moving Panoramas, Blushing, Dossey at Stubb’s indoor

Wendy Colonna, Seela at One-2-One Bar

Stephen Doster at Threadgill’s

Ephraim Owens Experience at Elephant Room

Selfless Lovers, Donovan Keith, John X Reed at Continental Club

Blaze X Black, Magna Carda, Vace, Mike Melinoe at Mohawk indoor

Suzanna Choffel, ManWomanFriendComputer, Michael Zapruder at Radio

Como Las Movies, Marcus Morales at Whip In

Christy Hays, Dominic Fisher at Far Out Lounge

Ginger Lee, Guy Forsyth Band at Saxon Pub

Sunday

Camila at ACL Live

Shakey Graves Day IX at Hogg Auditorium

B.J. Thomas at One World Theatre

Winehouse Experience at Antone’s

Kaki King, Atlas Maior at Empire Control Room

Rock Tumbler Records Second Sundays with Little Mazarn, Mood Illusion, Olson/StClair, Tawnya LoRae & the Diamond Doves at Sam’s Town Point

Resentments, Ulla at Saxon Pub

Rotten Mangos, Geranium Drive at Hotel Vegas

Church of Misery, Forming the Void, Black Wizard at Barracuda

Joy Simon Celebration of Life at Donn’s Depot

Monday

Dermot Kennedy, Syml at ACL Live

Austin360 Residency of the Month: Oscar Ornelas at Stay Gold

Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Eliza Gilkyson, Jeff Plankenhorn at El Mercado Backstage

Steel Monday with Marty Muse at Sam’s Town Point

Austin360 Artist of the Month: Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Blue Monday with Gary Nicholson & Derek O’Brien at Antone’s

Rusty Dusty, Alex Riegelman & Friends, Western Threads at Hotel Vegas

Mt. Grey, V3CO, Quadrophonic, Ram Vela & the Easy Targets at Cheer Up Charlies

Tuesday

Theo Katzman with Rett Madison at Antone’s (sold out)

Jeremy Nail, Sue Foley, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Ephraim Owens, James McMurtry at Continental Gallery

Whitney Rose, Mike Stinson at Continental Club

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Chris Farren, Retirement Party, Macseal at Mohawk indoor

McCallum Chamber Guitar Ensemble, Pit Punch & Pax at Stubb’s indoor

Sydney Wright at Geraldine’s

Lefty at Cheer Up Charlies

Warren Hood at Cosmic

Wednesday

Marc E. Bassy, Gianni & Kyle at Emo’s

Clark Beckham, Josh Westman at 04 Center

James McMurtry, William Harries Graham, Jon Dee Graham at Continental Club

Brannen & Red, Kevin Galloway at Continental Gallery

Matt the Electrician at Long Center Rollins Theatre

J Wagner, Terry Klein, Greg Klyma at Townsend

Warren Hood at ABGB

Walt Wilkins, Bill Kirchen at Saxon Pub

Sasha & the Valentines, Brother Sports, Emme at Hotel Vegas

Trube Farrell & Snizz, Matt Hubbard Trio, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Curtis McMurtry at Geraldine’s

Thursday

Rob Garza at Emo’s

Lucky Draw Live with Glorietta, Katie Pruitt at Antone’s

Jake Lloyd, Eimaral Sol, Jay Wile, Arya at Stubb’s indoor

Marmalakes single release, Daphne Tunes at Cactus Cafe

Tender Things, Kelly Doyle with Robert Ellis, Candler Wilkinson at White Horse

Queue Queue, Kay Odyssey, Dottie at Hotel Vegas

Zack Villere, Mulherin at Barracuda

Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Berkshire Hounds, Suzanna Choffel at C-Boy’s

Casper Rawls with Floyd Domino, Harmoni Kelley and Jon Hahn at Continental Club

Erik Hokkanen at Radio

Dena Hope EP release, Primo the Alien, Flora & Fawna, Saint Loretto at Cheer Up Charlies

Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Walter White/Altin Sencalar Quintet, Mitch Watkins Trio at Elephant Room

Minglewood, Giulia Millanta at One-2-One Bar