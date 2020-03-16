Austin’s most prolific hospitality group has joined the growing list of companies that have chosen to temporarily close their restaurants.

McGuire Moorman Hospitality group announced today that it had temporarily closed all 15 of the restaurants it operates, including Perla’s, Elizabeth Street Cafe, Lou’s, Jeffrey’s, all of the restaurants at the Proper Hotel and others.

Owner Larry McGuire said the company is "hour by hour trying to figure this out," but said he hopes the company can start offering to-go orders and curbside delivery at several restaurants as early as tomorrow at some restaurants, including Lamberts, Elizabeth Street, June’s, Swedish Hill, Jeffrey’s, Lou’s and Pool Burger.

"We’re talking about where it makes sense," McGuire said.

The organization does not yet know how the temporary closures will affect staffing and benefits.

McGuire Moorman is the latest in a growing number of closures that includes Olamaie and the New Waterloo portfolio of restaurants.

