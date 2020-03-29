We asked Austin-area clergy to share with all of us the words that have been comforting and inspiring their congregations in these difficult days.

We’re sharing them with our readers here. And we’re still accepting more sermon excerpts via this submission form.

Randy Phillips, LifeAustin Church

Underneath our calm demeanor is an edginess. An irritability. An agitation. We sense our lives are out of our control and it’s creating palpable anxiety.

Our globe has been baptized in fear. Pandemic. Quarantine. Shelter in place.

These are words that my generation has never heard on this scale.

Anxiety is a meteor shower of what-ifs. Many of us play this stressful mind game and act out accordingly. Anger. Panic buying. Hoarding. Despair. Hopelessness.

Anxiety and fear are related but not the same. Fear senses a threat. Anxiety imagines one.

The Apostle Paul said, (2 Timothy 1:7) "God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, love and of a sound mind."

What’s the difference between natural fear and the spirit of fear? Natural fear will cause alarm, concern, and feelings of anxiety. The spirit of fear incarcerates, causes feelings of hopelessness and imagined conclusions.

To the spirit of fear Jesus says, "Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me."

This loving and caring Lord asks us to do the following:

First, schedule a time to pray. Suddenly, our calendars and frenetic lives have been cleared. God must really have something to say to us. Begin with just 10 minutes at a scheduled time. Give God your worry, anger, and despair.

Second, set the emotional temperature in your home. Thanksgiving is the key to calming your children, roommate, spouse and friends in closely confined quarters. Instead of focusing on what’s lost, focus on what’s left.

Third, reach out to people with whom you’ve lost touch.

Quarantine. Shelter in place. Social distancing. All necessary, but we are hardwired for interconnection.

A former employee, a neighbor, a pastor, a teacher, a relative, friend- anyone who made your life better. Reconnect!

John Elford, University United Methodist Church

Right now seems like a poor time to work on theology. Reflecting on our faith can seem abstract, but especially in a crisis, it’s important. Why? Because bad theology is really dangerous. It hurts people. But good theology heals.

We’ve seen evidence of bad theology in our local stores and their empty shelves. The worst example so far may be the Colvin brothers in Tennessee, who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of sanitizer to sell at a marked-up price on Amazon. I listened on NPR to a pharmacist in a small town who was encouraging her customers to take their regular prescriptions and not stockpile them. If you do stockpile them, she said, there will not be enough for everyone.

Old Testament theologian Walter Brueggemann has made a career out of saying that Christianity and Judaism are all about a theology of abundance. There is enough for everyone if everyone shares. The first thing Jesus did in his ministry was to form a community of followers, one Paul later called "the body of Christ." To be a Christian is to be in community. That’s what it means to be a neighbor, and it’s also darn good theology.

Most Americans are raised in a culture that values individual freedoms, which makes it especially hard to find the communal button, let alone switch it on.

I recently heard the story of two women in northern Canada who were forced to venture out on a fierce winter night. One was taking her pregnant daughter to the hospital; the other was driving to take care of her ill father. They made their way along the same road from opposite directions. Suddenly each was stopped on opposite sides of a fallen tree that blocked the road. It took them only a few minutes to share their stories, exchange car keys and set forth in each other’s cars to complete their journeys.

"No one is an island, Entire of itself, Every one is a piece of the continent, A part of the main." That’s English poet John Donne speaking some darn good theology.

Friends, let’s practice good theology and be part of the healing of the whole world. Amen.

Teresa G. Welborn, United Methodist district superintendent

As news about the coronavirus continued to unfold, I learned a lot:

* There are many prayers to pray and songs to sing while washing my hands for 20 seconds.

* I touch my face too much.

* Some people buy more toilet paper than they need.

* A new phrase — social distancing — and that it saves lives.

* How courageous clergy are in trying new ways to tend to their communities.

* How generous church members are in giving their time and talent for the development of worship experiences online.

* We are connected — this is quite clear — in ways more profound than we ever knew

It is no small thing to ponder what it means to be going through this during the Lenten season. I pray we will continue to learn together and open ourselves to all God is revealing to us. We have entered a wilderness not of our own choosing where we cannot rely on our own power to save us.

We are called to remember that God alone saves — the One who invites us into a glorious and new resurrection life. As Sister Joan Chittister writes, "Lent is a growing season. It requires us to determine what is worth dying for in our own lives and what it may be necessary for us to become if we want to live."

I believe that in the months and years ahead, we will reflect back with greater perspective on all we learned during this season.

As for today, if there was ever a time for us to be gentle with one another it is now. Many in our churches and community will know God is with them because of a phone call, a handwritten note, a gesture of kindness. As we practice social distancing, may we deepen our practices of caring for one another in ways new and old.

Kyle Cheatham, Terranova Church in Georgetown

Charles Spurgeon said, "There is hardship in everything except eating pancakes."

In a hard situation, King David wrote the following: (Psalm 62:5-8): For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us.

Soul waiting replaces scared worrying when our hope is from God. Casting anxieties on God is like throwing boomerangs. They come back, so keep giving them to God. Trust in, cling to and rely on Jesus so that you don’t waste this waiting by worrying. God will either rescue us from our pain or remind us of His power and presence. Which is better? Whichever God chooses!

God rarely reveals how long we will suffer, yet always assures us that He is sufficient. Preach truth to your soul so you don’t doubt in the darkness what you learned in the light! Don’t let what you don’t know rob you of what you do know. David felt helpless, but simultaneously hopeful. Biblical hope is an anchored assurance rooted, not in a desired outcome, but in our sovereign, holy, and good God.

Be honest, yet honoring as you pour out your heart before God and He will be our stability, strength, and salvation. The good news is this: God is holy. We are sinful, separated by our sin, but Jesus died to bear God’s wrath on our behalf and, resurrected, gives us life and is our joy as we repent and place our lifelong faith in Him.

Cliff Warner, Christ Church of Austin

The American church has much to learn, and many from whom we can learn, about what it means to stay connected to our God and each other during times of trial. The Jewish people and the Christian Church, both historically and globally today, offer many stories of faithfulness and resilience through war, famine, persecution, plague and poverty. They instruct us how to endure hardship and suffer well. Those who are most vulnerable, marginalized and under-resourced are our teachers.

We suffer well by deepening our understanding of both lament and hope. We suffer with hope. We fight for gratitude. We contend for joy. There are things to lament, grave losses we grieve during this time of coranavirus. And there are things in which to rejoice. The Psalms in particular help us here, full of the whole range of human emotions, including lament, gratitude and hope.

Time is sacred. God made all things — people, places, things and time — and called it all good. God further affirmed the goodness of all things created by inhabiting creation in the person of Jesus Christ, and through his bodily resurrection. While we can’t inhabit sacred space together, we can inhabit sacred time. As a church we share sacred time instead of sacred space by live-streaming interactive services during this time of social distancing. And as a society, we can receive with gratitude the gift of time to be more present to our surroundings, our home, and those with whom we share daily life.

Holy Scripture promises a peace that passes understanding, one that does not depend of circumstances. While we are homebound, literally sheltering in place, we can also find hope and joy in God who is our home for all time, our refuge, a haven of blessing and peace.

Jady Griffin, Antioch Austin

Is anyone else loving our new normal? I think all of us have felt the shift that COVID-19 has brought to our normal. Everything is different. We’ve had to change how we say hi, how we work, how our kids go to school, how we buy food and even how we interact with friends and family. To top it all off, the fear and anxiety we feel around the question — what does this really mean for our lives and families — can feel overwhelming.

And yes, it’s is easy to look around and see that this has changed everything. But has it? It might have changed what you do and how you do it, but it didn’t change you in the middle of it. It didn’t change what makes you tick, it didn’t steal your dreams from you and it didn’t take your creativity away.

So yes, everything did change but at the same time nothing changed. I believe that you were made in the image of God and when He made you, He made you on purpose for a purpose. And that purpose can’t be stolen from you.

Take a deep breath and know that all the promises, dreams and hopes you had before all this happened are still alive and well. They might look different, but you aren’t.

As you are reading this, I don’t know what you believe or where you are coming from, but I know that Jesus has been the rock for me in this storm. In life, when the foundation we are standing on starts to shake, we can fall back on the one that can’t be shaken. It’s in this place that the uncertainty of all that we don’t know, falls away because of who we can know. My hope for you in the middle of all this is for you to find Him.

Aurelia Dávila Pratt, Peace of Christ Church

If you can’t go outside: go inside

Go inside your Heart:

tend to your emotions

nurture them

grant them sacred space

to rise up within you.

Are you anxious or afraid?

What might your fear be trying to tell you?

Are you downcast or hopeless?

What does your sadness want to show you?

Are you angry, stressed, or frustrated?

What is your overwhelm uncovering within you?

Feel no shame about your happiness or your peace or any range of emotion.

Just go inside

feel your feelings

You do not have to be bound by them

you only need to observe them.

If you can’t go outside: go inside.

Go inside your Body

Listen to it.

what does it say?

is it hungry? thirsty? too full?

is it weary, tense, lethargic?

Does your body need a rest?

Maybe it needs a dance party.

Or a cup of tea.

Or a good stretch.

But how will you ever really know

if you don’t

Go inside your body.

Be completely present to the miracle of it.

BREATHE in. Breathe out.

Listen.

And repeat.

Let embodiment be your teacher.

If you can’t go outside: go inside.

Go inside your Spirit

to that inner room

where an old box is sitting,

dusted over on a shelf

wipe it off

gently, lovingly open it up

and behold

your tools for spirit work.

what do they look like?

use them

do the inner work

you have all you need

already within you

so practice

You can’t outside, so go inside

and practice

If you can’t go outside: go inside.

Go inside your Mind

It might overwhelm you at first,

but you can do it.

You can face all that is

running rampant through it.

Because you can do hard things!

you are resilient, creative

and empowered.

So go inside your mind

Let go of any unhelpful thoughts.

Surrender only to what is good and kind

and compassionate within you.

And ask yourself:

"what solutions live within me?"

"how can I be generous?"

"how can i participate in healing?"

And then

Deliver groceries.

Make a meal.

Call a lonely friend.

Pay for that service you would have done.

Share what you have.

And Stay home.

If you can’t go outside.

Go inside.

Your inaction just might save a life.

Beginning with yours.