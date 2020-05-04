Here’s our weekly spotlight on merch that supports Austin’s local music community.

Hip Hop Grew Up by Bavu Blakes: “Hip Hop Grew Up is about how the hip-hop generation leverages its resources for today's generation,” Bavu Blakes said in late April. It’s a philosophy that the OG Austin rapper-turned-educator has spun into a business. Built around the work of Blakes and fellow scholar emcee Charles "Easy Lee" Peters (Third Root), the Hip Hop Grew Up brand is an umbrella that covers an educational consulting and public speaking business, a podcast, a Facebook group and most recently a clothing line.

“I started selling hoodies in October to fund a book my son and I wrote to support upper-elementary students and their families, leaders, mentors, educators,” Blakes said. “The sales took off, and now the book, ’El's Mirror,’ has legs, wings and such!”

Drop by the Hip Hop Grew Up shop to pick up a logo tee in gold, blue or gray ($25), a hoodie in black, white or gray ($50) or a pack of 12 stickers ($5). The hoodies are available in larger youth sizes, for old-school hip-hop heads looking to pass the rap ethos of yesteryear on to the next generation. (hiphopgrewup.bigcartel.com)

Gina Chavez: The Latin-pop standout has a fiery new song, “Ella,” celebrating the feminine spirit in this strange stay-at-home era. Her back catalog also is loaded with upbeat jams, like the hip-twitching dance track “Let It Out.” Drop by her online store and snag a T-shirt featuring the dancing panda-head mascot from the song’s video ($20). You can also hop aboard Chavez’s (virtual) tour bus and let your spirit roam free with a “¡Sube!” T-shirt or tank top ($20 each) that captures the vibe of her buoyant 2014 track “Siete-D.” (ginachavez.bigcartel.com)

TC Superstar: New-wave outfit TC Superstar spent the last year winning fans in Austin with its choreographed, synth-pop dance party. It captures the essence of the band’s charm with a black “All the Moves” tee featuring a series of figures in motion catching a groove. (tcsuperstar.bandcamp.com/merch)

Venue spotlight on Antone’s: Austin’s Home of the Blues has all the gear you need to outfit yourself head to toe in the spirit of Old Austin. During normal times, you’d be able to peruse the club’s signature merch line along with posters, memorabilia and more at its adjacent gift shop, Big Henry’s. Head over to the virtual version of the shop to scoop the iconic Antone’s logo on a standard T-shirt ($25), a ball cap ($20) or a baby bib ($15). We’re particularly fond of the “Antone’s ’75” jersey shirt ($25), which features a retro design with a groovy ’75 emblazoned on the back. If you want to go all in on your Antone’s look, check out the coveralls ($125), which feature the club’s logo on the chest pocket and across the back. Still not enough Antone’s in your life? You can pick up a logo mug ($9.24), a pint glass ($4.62) or a harmonica ($5). The store also sells a sizable selection of show posters ($15-$25), buttons ($5.54 for a three-pack), guitar picks ($4.62 for five) and much more. (bighenrysvinylandgifts.com)