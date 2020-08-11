August for gardeners in Central Texas is very much like January for gardeners in Maine. There is little you can do outside that is pleasurable and productive.

But gardeners are the embodiment of hope for the future and patience with the present, and those characteristics are what see us through the difficult times. The reason so many lovely gardens have turned up this year is because we continue to hope and keep digging.

One good thing to do in August is to think about what we’d like to grow in the winter and next spring. Remember how seeds were all sold out in a flash last year? It’s not too early to start considering which seeds you’d like to have on hand. (You can do it in the air-conditioning.) Catalogs, both online and in print, and local nurseries may have seeds available. Dollar stores have seeds, as do big box stores. I learned, after much hit and miss, that the seeds you buy will determine the plants you grow. Sounds obvious, doesn’t it? But it isn’t.

Just as there are many places to buy seeds, there are also many kinds of seeds: organic, heirloom, native, hybrid, open-pollinated, grades from low to high. Dedicated gardeners have their favorite seed companies, but what about the rest of us who just want some spinach for salads?

The trick is to narrow your choices. Assuming that you want high-quality seeds that result in high-quality plants, think about what else is important to you. (By the way, some seed sellers proclaim they do not sell GMO seeds, which is fine except nobody sells GMO seeds to home gardeners. You have to enter into a contract to get those Frankenseeds. You also don’t want "treated seeds." These have icky chemicals on them.)

If you want organic, then look at providers of organic seeds. Not all do. If you prefer open-pollinated seeds to hybrids, that is another choice. If you grow open-pollinated plants, you can save seeds from year to year and have the best possible seeds for your garden because they continue to adapt to your garden as they grow there.

If you prefer to grow heirloom varieties with their infinite variations and quirky names, look for seed companies that specialize in heirlooms. Keep in mind, that all plants — native, heirloom, open-pollinated and hybrid — have a preferred place in which they grow best. Plants adapted to Central Texas are not the same plants that do best in Vermont or Michigan.

Seed packets give you some information. Depending on the company, they give you more or less information about how to grow the plant. They tell you the name, year for which the seeds were packed and how much the seeds weigh. Most do not tell you where in the country they grow best because they want to sell seeds all over the land. They don’t tell you the grade of the seed. That’s why dedicated gardeners save seeds and learn about seed companies and have favorites. They can find out where the seeds will do best.

Tom Stearns, founder of Vermont-based High Mowing Seeds, says, "A tomato’s final flavor is 60% genetics, 40% environment. If it was bred and selected for the environment you’re growing it in, then you can get to the pinnacle of that variety’s taste."

So perhaps the first place to start is by considering Texas-bred and -grown seeds for your garden. For years Texas gardeners relied on Porter Seed Co. in Stephenville to provide locally adapted seeds. Then they closed. What to do? After all, our climate is unlike any other.

Some things from the west grow here and some from the south, but our environment is not a great fit with any other region.

Here are some Texas seed companies you might want to consider:

Willhite Seed Inc., Poolville: This family farm began growing watermelons in 1900 and has grown into an all-purpose garden seed company offering hybrids and open-pollinated varieties as well as heirlooms. willhiteseed.com

Dixondale Farms, Carrizo Springs: Another family farm, this one specializes in onions, shallots and leeks They also sell chemicals and fertilizers for their plants, hand planters and a gimme cap. dixondalefarms.com

Native American Seed Co., Junction: This is the source for all things native. The Neiman family has been preserving native Texas plants and spreading their knowledge for many years. Their beautiful catalog will make you want to switch now. seedsource.com

Southern Bulb Co., Tyler: A grower and seller of old garden flower bulbs that are well-adapted to warm climates, this business filled a need for those of us who remember the old bulbs in our childhood gardens. Gorgeous pictures and good information are available on their website. Bulbs are offered at the right time for planting: Plant in fall bloom in spring. Fall planting now available. southernbulbs.com

As you can see, there are not a lot of seed companies in Texas, but you can find seeds that are well-adapted to our environment in other places. Here are some of my favorites:

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Missouri: This family-owned company has one of the largest collection of heirloom seeds in the world. Their catalog does a good job telling the origin of the seeds and helping you decide what will grow for you. rareseeds.com

Botanical Interests, Colorado: Known for the detailed and helpful information on the packets, this company offers a mix of hybrid and open-pollinated seeds as well as some natives and a large selection of organics. Available online and in stores. botanicalinterests.com

Seeds of Change, California: This is a company with a conscience. They donate a percentage of all sales to local garden efforts and offer a large selection of organic seeds. Look for them on Amazon. Their store there offers a wide range of products.

Victory Seeds, Oregon: I’ve had good luck with seeds from this company. They offer all open-pollinated heirloom flower and vegetable seeds for home gardeners. They provide a lot of helpful information. FYI, the seed-producing parts of Oregon and Texas are in the same USDA plant hardiness zones. victoryseeds.com

–

Judy Barrett is the author of several gardening books, including "Easy Edibles" from Texas A&M Press.