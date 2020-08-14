Occasionally, even I ditch the tent.

During a trip to Montana last summer to get a glimpse of the vanishing ice at Glacier National Park, I loaded up my camera gear and binoculars, luxuries I normally don’t carry when I’m heading into the backcountry. This time, though, I’d booked a bunk at the famed Granite Park Chalet, so I could spare the space and weight in my backpack.

I’ve visited Glacier National Park before. Over five days in 2010, I trekked what’s called the Northern Traverse, pitching my tent one night at a magical spot called Hole in the Wall that’s perched on a wide alpine shelf surrounded by waterfalls and spliced by a babbling creek. This time, though, when I discovered a rare vacancy at the historic Granite Chalet, a rustic stone lodge built in 1914 and tucked in a saddle near tree level at the park, I jumped on it.

The chalet is inaccessible by vehicle, so visitors have to hike there. It’s open just two months each summer — even during this summer’s pandemic — and offers bunks and a common kitchen for cooking food, but no running water or electricity.

No problem.

My husband and I planned to take the 7.8-mile High Line Trail that hugs the Garden Wall along the Continental Divide to get in, but park officials had closed it because a grizzly bear had been charging hikers along the famous route. That left two options — the steep, 4-mile hike through burned forest on the Loop Trail, or the 8-mile climb up Swiftcurrent Pass.

We chose Swiftcurrent, parking our rental car in the lot near Swiftcurrent Lodge, slinging packs onto our backs and striking out down a trail that led us past a trio of glinting lakes. We took our time, pausing so I could take photos and breaking for a snack atop a boulder where we could watch wind toss up whitecaps and admire a distant glacier.

This summer, the eastern side of the park is closed to visitors, another casualty of the pandemic. But the chalet is open to overnight guests (not day users), who must take the Loop Trail to get in.

Thirty-five glaciers were considered active in the park 50 years ago. Today, only 26 named glaciers remain, and those are shrinking by the year. Experts predict that trend will continue as temperatures rise and summer melting outpaces winter snowfall. A study published in 2003 predicted that two of the park’s largest glaciers will become inactive by 2030.

For a park renowned for huge hunks of ice creeping across mountains, it’s remarkably lush with plants that look like they belong in a rainforest. As we hiked in, we waded through hip-high fields of bear grass and clusters of purple, yellow and white flowers, and crossed multiple creeks.

After an hour or two, we hit the meat of our hike, a series of switchbacks that lifted us 2,300 feet from the valley floor up along a mountain across from Grinnell Glacier. The view back down into Sherburne Valley made my head spin a little, and a blasting wind made me wish I’d worn my flying squirrel suit in case I went airborne.

A few hours later, we reached the top of the pass, where a chest-high pile of old stones caught our attention. A century ago, those rocks supported a large bell that visitors rang as they came over the hump on horseback. The sound alerted staff at the chalet a half-mile away that it was time to cut the huckleberry pie and put on the coffee pot for the approaching guests.

The chalet no longer offers that service, so we stopped to draw water from a nearby stream. We walked on, spending 15 minutes watching a hoary marmot as plump as a sofa pillow catch a few sun rays on a rock, then made the final descent to the chalet.

The main structure is built of big smooth stones and heavy timbers and looks like something you’d see in the Swiss Alps. We checked in at the desk and were shown to our room on the second floor, with a front balcony overlooking the distant blue-gray layers of the McDonald Valley.

Overnight visitors must reserve a room in advance. You can bring your own sleeping bag to spread out on a cot, like we did, or pay extra for linens. Guests get their own rooms (there are 12), which hold up to six people each, but the walls are about as soundproof as tissue paper. We heard every conversation in the adjoining rooms, so beware what you say.

Back down in the common gathering room, we poured a glass of wine we’d hauled with us and pulled out a chessboard while we waited our turn at the burner to heat water for the dehydrated meals we carried with us.

One of the best parts about staying at the chalet is chatting with other hikers, and we met some interesting ones, including a recovered drug addict from California named Redwood, who’d made the trek with his brother, a business executive and nephew. I loved that Redwood couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about the park, its resident wildlife or his newfound love of hiking. We also met a couple who’d escorted a small herd of teenage grandchildren to the chalet for a few nights.

If you go, bring rain gear and warm clothing. Even in summer it gets cold at night, and the buildings are not heated. Compost toilets are in a separate building.

Interpretive workshops are sometimes offered, too. We signed up for a birding clinic, but since we were the only takers, our guide, naturalist Ashley Mason, accommodated our interest in geology, history and all kinds of wildlife, not just birds. She showed us a few edible plants, including the silky soft leaves of the glacier lilies that were popping up everywhere, then led us up a million switchbacks to the Swiftcurrent Lookout, a cracker box of a building perched high above treeline on what looked like the mountain from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

A ranger lives up there all summer, sleeping in the same building where she spends days peering through binoculars in search of fire. (Also, you’ll find the highest outhouse in Montana up there, which comes with a mighty fine view.)

And here’s another tip. When you’re safely back at ground zero after a few nights in the woods, pick up a copy of "Night of the Grizzlies."

The book outlines the circumstances surrounding a single night in August 1967 when two people died in separate grizzly bear attacks at Glacier National Park. One of those attacks occurred just a few hundred feet from Granite Park Chalet.

Back then, chalet operators cooked food for guests, and tossed food scraps not far from the building. That chummed up the bears, which learned that they could find food there most nights.

That practice has changed, of course. Backpackers haul out everything they bring up, and nobody leaves out garbage. Savvy backpackers also travel in groups, carry bear spray and make plenty of noise so they don’t surprise any grizzlies.

But when I found an old penny in the dirt outside the chalet, dated the year after that bear fatality, it gave me a funny feeling. Plus, we knew the bears were out there. While we were busying ourselves by hiking up to the lookout, the folks back at the chalet were admiring a grizzly on a hillside just off the back patio.

That, to me, is a good thing. We need places on our planet where bears run wild and human safety isn’t always guaranteed.

It makes us appreciate life more.