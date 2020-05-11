M.F.K. Fisher knew a thing or two about cooking during tough times.

Mary Frances Kennedy Fisher was the originator of what we now think of as food writing, a weaving of personal narrative with evocative descriptions of food that reminded readers of its complexity. That food can comfort like a mother, indulge like a lover and frustrate like a child.

Food is sensual and practical and entertaining and exhausting, and Fisher wrote bravely about it in books like “Consider the Oyster,“ ”An Alphabet for Gourmets“ and ”The Gastronomical Me,“ which she wrote while waiting, unwed and mostly in seclusion, for the birth of her first child.

But it is her 1942 book, ”How to Cook a Wolf,“ about cooking during wartime that offers light in the darkest night.

Fisher’s extraordinary life started at the beginning of the century, so she was old enough to remember World War I and then found herself trying to survive a second season of scarcity and uncertainty.

Her first books were about happier times, when she was first married and falling in love in Europe and California, but by 1942, the country was trying to survive amid food shortages and electricity blackouts. Her second husband died the year she published “Consider the Oyster,” and the following year, she wrote "How to Cook a Wolf."

It wasn’t an easy time to put dinner on the table, and she thought of this collective fear, anxiety and even hunger as a wolf, an uninvited guest whom we had to learn how to keep at bay without provoking.

As we learn to live with our own collective wolf, I sought Fisher’s wisdom in “How to Cook a Wolf” and a few other texts in "The Art of Eating,” a collection of five of some of her most noted works.

Although I’m not roasting pigeons and possums (yet?), I found a lot of comfort in her observations about how humans handle living (and cooking and eating) during troublesome times and how to keep my head up, even when the weight of the world feels too heavy to bear.

Practice home economy

The measures to obtain, preserve and stretch food outlined in “How to Cook a Wolf” are (thankfully) mostly relegated to the past — it would be difficult to eat the sludge she describes in a chapter called “How to Keep Alive” — but the lessons of frugality borne from World War II are lessons that many of us had forgotten until recently. We’re baking bread and making pesto and serving frittatas full of leftovers again. We’re planting victory gardens and sewing masks. I’ve given away three kombucha SCOBYs, which is three more than I gave away last year.

Hard times can be the best home economics teacher, she writes. Don’t throw food away. Don’t make meat the main focus of every meal. Grow and produce what food you can. Buy what you’re planning to use, and use what you buy.

Don’t take eggs for granted

“Hens, as long as they can find enough to eat, go right along at their chosen profession whether the country is at war or not, but unfortunately, the product of all their industry is so delicate and perishable,” she writes.

Fisher remembered being a young girl “during the last war” — World War I — and baking a cake with eggs stored in a stone jar filled with a jellied chemical that “made a sucking noise as I spooned out the thickly coated” eggs.

She liked to eat eggs raw and served dark bread smeared with an egg yolk and topped with a sprinkle of sugar to her children. “It is a poor figure of a man who will say that eggs are fit only to be eaten at breakfast,” she writes in “How to Cook a Wolf.”

This too shall pass, but we will change in the process

Fisher says in the introduction to “How to Cook a Wolf“ that those who cooked their way through the war years forever lost ”the nonchalant extravagance” of the 1920s. There was no going back. Even as the years passed, she never took butter, eggs, meat or spices for granted. “And that is good, for there can be no more shameful carelessness than with the food we eat for life itself,” she writes. “When we exist without thought or thanksgiving we are not men, but beasts.”

Comfort me with pudding

Or good tea or coffee or baked apples. Fisher liked pudding, tomato soup cake and cinnamon milk when she was down, and when she was really wanting to self-soothe, she’d make her mom’s gingerbread. Treat yourself when you can, and if you can’t, find the hidden luxuries in your everyday life. A soft chair, the morning light, a poached egg.

“When you think you can stand no more of the wolf’s snuffing under the door and keening softly on cold nights, throw discretion into the laundry bag, put candles on the table and for your own good if not the pleasure of an admiring audience make" a good meal and open a bottle of wine.

Don’t let the wolf in

The wolf is different for everyone. Sometimes, it’s an almost-empty carton of milk in the fridge or a stew you have to stretch for three days’ dinner. Sometimes, it’s wanting things to be different or sensing feelings of despair. If it’s not a literal hunger, it’s a metaphorical one.

When the wolf first lurks outside the door, Fisher writes, we consult our friends, who are “either as bewildered as you, or full of what sound like ghastly schemes” to learn how to live with it.

When the wolf slips a paw in the door, cook with courage, love those you can love, tidy yourself up now and then, have a sip of sherry and keep your mind your own. Do what you need to do to feed the fire in your belly so you can growl right back.

Find joy in eating alone

In 1948, Fisher completed a 26-part series for Gourmet magazine, one for each letter, which she debuted with “A is for dining Alone.” (Those essays were published together in “An Alphabet for Gourmets” the following year.)

She wrote of being bolstered in her younger years by the Hemingway phrase “Never be daunted in public,” but that as her life evolved, she had to work on the reverse: “Never be daunted in private.”

She would take herself out to eat alone at restaurants or buy fine ingredients from the market to spend an evening cooking for herself. No matter if she was eating a big meal or pears and cheese, she tried to eat slowly while enjoying a glass or two of wine. “I was my best companion.”

Learn how to feed yourself

“It took me several years of ... being alone to learn how to care for myself,” she writes. “I came to believe that since nobody else dared feed me as I wished to be fed, I must do it myself, and with as much aplomb as I could muster. Enough of hit-or-miss suppers of tinned soup and boxed biscuits!”

When you’re the only dinner guest, you don’t have to fret over the menu. “The things men come to eat when they are alone are, I suppose, not much stranger than the men themselves,“ she writes in ”H is for Happy.“

Remember that you are teachable

Our kids might be the ones enrolled in virtual school, but we are all students right now. If you don’t already know how to cook, it’s never too late to start learning.

“Anyone who wants to make pastry, or any other perquisite of gourmandism, can comfort himself with the certainty that if he is not born with this inarticulate knowledge he can acquire it,” she writes in “Q is for Quantity.” Read, try, observe and think. Don’t be afraid of trial and error.

It’s OK to be sad

Having survived so many trials in her own life, Fisher knew the value of sitting with her sadness and eating a meal to give company to grief.

“Bereaved souls crave nourishment more tangible than prayers,“ she writes in the essay ”S is for Sad.“ ”The mysterious appetite often surges in us when our hearts seem about to break and our lives seem too bleakly empty. ... It is as if our bodies, wiser than we who wear them, call our for encouragement and strength and, in spite of us and of the patterns of proper behavior we have learned, compel us to answer, and to eat.“

Look at the past, but don’t stare at it

Daydreaming about the past or the future can get us into more trouble than it’s worth, but thoughts of better times can help us stay mentally fed with sustenance for the mind’s palate, she writes at the end of “How to Cook a Wolf.”

“Sit back in your chair, then. Drop a few years from your troubled mind. Let the cupboard of your thoughts fill itself with a hundred ghosts that long ago, in 1939, used to be easy to buy and easy to forget. Permit your disciplined inner self to relax, and think of caviar, and thick cream, and fat little pullets trotting through an oak grove rich with truffles.“

Edith’s Gingerbread

This is the best recipe for gingerbread ever devised. This mixture will seem much too thin to make a cake, but do not increase the quantity of flour, as many doubting cooks have tried to do.

— M.F.K. Fisher

1/4 cup shortening

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 molasses

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

Cloves and salt

3/4 cup boiling water

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 beaten egg

Cream the shortening and sugar. Sift the spices and flour and baking powder together. Beat the 1/2 teaspoon soda into the molasses until it is light and fluffy, and add to the shortening and sugar. Add the 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to the boiling water, and then add it alternately with the sifted dry ingredients. Fold in the beaten egg when all is well mixed, pour into a greased and floured pan, and bake about 20 minutes at 325 degrees.

— From “How to Cook a Wolf” by M.F.K. Fisher

Parisian Onion Soup

This is what might be called a “light but hearty” soup, and with a good salad and fruit and coffee would please any hungry family.

— M.F.K. Fisher

1 quart beef broth or consomme

2 or 3 sweet onions, sliced very thin

3 tablespoons butter or good oil

1 heaping tablespoon flour

Rye bread, sliced thin and toasted

Grated snappy cheese (Parmesan-type)

Brown the onions in the fat, sprinkle with flour, and stir while it simmers for 10 minutes. Add the soup, preferably heated, and let boil slowly until the onion is very tender. Spread the cheese thickly on the toast and melt under a quick broiler. (This is better than putting the toast and cheese on the soup and then melting, since the toast stays crisper.) Pour the soup into a hot tureen, cover with the toast, and serve at once.

— From “How to Cook a Wolf” by M.F.K. Fisher

Salmon (or Tuna) Pancake

Fisher says this is a whole meal, “and a good one too, with light beer or white wine to keep it company and perhaps a lime-and-pineapple ice afterward, if it is summer and you feel festive.”

2 eggs

1 cup canned salmon

1 tablespoon minced parsley

2 tablespoons melted butter or oil

Beat eggs, shred salmon, mix lightly and add parsley. Form into a thick pancake, making more solid with dried crumbs if necessary, and fry golden brown in the butter.

— From “How to Cook a Wolf” by M.F.K. Fisher