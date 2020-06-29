The newest Whole Foods store in Austin opened in Plaza Saltillo a few weeks ago, but, due the coronavirus, it only served online orders.

On Monday, the 35,000 square-foot store at 901 E. Fifth St. opened to walk-in customers for the first time.

It’s the seventh Austin-area store and the first new location to open since the Cedar Park location of 365 by Whole Foods opened in 2017. (That store is slated to become a regular Whole Foods, but the company hasn’t announced a timeline for the transition.)

The Plaza Saltillo location is part of a 10-acre mixed-use development in a former rail yard between East Fourth and East Fifth streets, just east of downtown, that is also home to a Target and several other restaurants.

This store has a bakery, a full-service meat and seafood department, along with cheese, wine, and fresh flowers and produce, some of which is sourced from more than 70 Texas farms.

It also has an automated coffee counter operated by the Austin-based Briggo Coffee, which allows customers to place orders through an app or a menu kiosk.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, and guests who are at least 60 can shop from 7 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Whole Foods, which is now owned by Amazon, started in Austin in 1980 and now has more than 500 stores globally.

