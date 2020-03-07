First Cumberland hosting savvy summit, job fair

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., will host a free Savvy Summit and Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Session topics include: basic safety and self defense; managing food allergies and diabetes; getting started in genealogy; maximizing your technology; basic safety and non-certified basic CPR; low-impact exercises that you can do from your chair; and brushing off your resume and interview skills.

During the lunch hour, Snelling Staffing Services will be on hand for those seeking employment.

Several breakout sessions are also scheduled. These include: Savvy Singles (for never married, divorced or widowed) discussing building a singles community; Savvy Seniors (65 and older) discussing estate planning; and Savvy Social (all others) discussing disciplining with love and limits.

Registration is required. Go to https://www.cpclubbock.com/ for a complete listing of session topics and to register. If you have questions, contact the FCPC office by calling (806)792-3553.

Interfaith Dialogue to meet

Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue is scheduled to meet at noon Thursday in the Aldersgate Room of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1501 University Ave.

It will be led by Edward George, Ph.D., a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Lubbock. The topic will be about the mission and activities of the Lubbock Chapter and National Organization of Citizens Climate Lobby.

For more information, contact Tom Rogers at (806) 790-1238.

Southcrest Baptist hosting grandparenting seminar

Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S. Loop 289, will be hosting a Grandparenting Matters seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $25 for couples or $15 for singles (workbook included) and are on sale in the Welcome Center or online at southcrest.org, click on ‘events’.

St. John the Baptist hosts grief support group

GriefSHARE, a grief support group at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10805 Indiana Ave., will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays through April 23.

This weekly seminar and support group aims to help individuals rebuild their lives after losing a loved one, including a spouse, child, parent or friend. It is led by people who have experienced grief and want to help you through difficult days ahead. Join at any time.

For more information or to sign up, call Sybille Neuber (806) 392-3860.

Gloria Dei Lutheran hosts Lenten study

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1706 Slide Road No. 5522, will host a 40-day Lenten journey on Romans 12, highlighting the marks of the Christian life.

This journey, led by Pastor Jeffrey Vayda, will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesdays until Maundy Thursday, April 9.

The themes presented will be mercy, love, seeking good, hope, patience, hospitality, and living a Christ-like life. All are welcome.

For more information, contact the church office at 785-1517.

Awaken Hope retreat set for March 14

Awaken Hope, a retreat for those who have lost someone they love, is scheled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Our Lady of the Angels Convent, 8202 County Rd 7700, Wolfforth

Author Paula D'Arcy will speak about how a surrender to divine love at the depth of her being helped her find hope after experiencing both profound loss and the shattering of her dreams.

Other speakers include Tim Hayes, LPC (Christian counselor) - “Striving to Rebuild Trust in God after Loss”; Sybille Neuber, GriefShare facilitator and volunteer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; and Deacon Randy and Cindy Canale, loss and grief ministers at Christ the King Cathedral.

Register with Sister Jane Venhaus at janevenhausosf@gmail.com or 806-863-4904. Cost is $15 per person. Register early as seats are limited.

For more information, contact Tricia Vowels at 806-777-2089 or tnvowels@gmail.com

Ultimate Game 2020 coming to Hub City

The Ultimate Game 2020, a national youth and family celebration, is coming to United Supermarkets Arena on March 20-21.

The event features speakers, worship, breakout sessions and fun.

The Ultimate Game 2020 vision is to see positive change in the youth and families in our nation and to reach people right where they are through authentic and consistent relationships.

Featured speaker is Reggie Dabbs, an internationally acclaimed Christian evangelist who specializes in speaking to audiences ages 14-18. He has been featured on CBN, 700 Club, and The Youth Alliance.

Also included in the weekend conference is Thrive Worship, an American pop group and worship team out of Sacramento, California.

Friday’s events run from 6-10:30 p.m. Doors open again at 9 a.m. Saturday for a full-day of music, worship and special speakers.

Tickets for this two-day event are $45 and available online at theultimategame2020.org

Send church news announcements to newmedia@lubbockonline.com