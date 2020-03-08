A study of “The Isaiahic Prophecies of Christ” is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. each Thursday until Easter in the atrium of First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave. The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller will lead the in-depth look at prophecies about Jesus and the correlating Gospel texts. Participants may bring a brown-bag lunch, and visitors are welcome.

The Rev. Brett Coe, senior minister, will begin a sermon series on “Wilderness” today (March 1) at the 10 a.m. worship service, which will continue each Sunday through Easter.

“Lent is a journey in the wilderness, which we rarely enter willingly,” said Rev. Coe, “but hopefully through our wandering, we remember who we are and whose we are. There is no wilderness space too harsh or threatening for God’s love.”

First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler St., invites young adult married couples to join its Mountain Marriage Getaway on March 27-29, a time to escape with your spouse, to the church’s lodge just outside of Santa Fe “to be refreshed, to reconnect and to energize marriages; laugh and learn together while taking time to invest in your marriage.”

Sign up soon as space is limited. Cost is $25 per couple, including breakfast and lunch on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. Friday dinner and Saturday dinner will be on your own. It is an event for young married couples to attend without children.

Laurie McAfee of the Area Agency for the Aging conducts a Matter of Balance class at Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St., at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Children’s Village Assembly Room on the second floor.

A Matter of Balance is a program that reduces the fear of falling and helps seniors increase activity levels. There will be eight classes and each will last about an hour to an hour and a half. The class is limited to the first 12 people to sign up and is offered at no cost.

To sign up or for more information, contact Kevin Deckard at (806) 374-2891 or kevindeckard@psumc.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 1118 S. Harrison St., will have its 2020 All Church Retreat on May 1-3 at Glorieta Camps, approximately 20 miles southwest of Santa Fe, N.M., in the southern part of the Rocky Mountains.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Hotel-like accommodations, meals, worship and fun activities are provided. The church family will come together for morning and evening sessions and there will be lots of free time to enjoy the beautiful setting and to connect, relax and be encouraged.

Cost is $150 per person, $500 maximum per family (at registration, $50 for individuals or $100 for families (non-refundable after April 19).

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1601 S. Georgia St., hosts the local chapter of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in St. Catherine’s Room of Lowndes Hall, DBSA provides educational resources and peer support in a safe and comforting environment. Barbara Whitton is coordinator.

Meetings usually last about an hour and typically have between 6 and 12 attendees. The meeting is for those who have been diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder or related mental illnesses as well as for family members and friends who want to learn more about supporting a loved one suffering from depression or bipolar disorder.

Basically, the meeting is a safe space for individuals to go around and talk straight about why they’re there, how they're feeling, what they’re currently dealing with in their lives and any questions they might want to ask the group. Nobody has to speak; passing when it comes your turn is fine.

There’s also an assortment of educational literature that one can look at and/or take home. There are no fees or dues. Meetings are open to the public.

