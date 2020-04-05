This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!

On top of highlights, look out for these opportunities:

• CVS Revlon Mystery Offer: The CVS coupon kiosk is dispensing a mystery offer on Revlon products.

• Longhorn Steakhouse: In today’s Smart Source coupon insert, there are coupons for $5 OFF 2 dinner entrees and $3 OFF 2 lunch entrees and $5 OFF 2 to-go entrees.

• Michaels 40% off one regular priced item coupon AND 20% OFF transaction coupon: See 1 page Michaels ad.

• Parade - Page 3: $1 Off coupon for TheraBreath item

• Parade – Page 7: $3 Bausch and Lomb Preservision coupon

• Walgreens Senior Savings Day: On April 7, get 20% - 30% off regular priced merchandise. See page 16 of Walgreens ad for details.

• Walgreens 25% OFF Coupon Bonus: Get a 25% OFF coupon when you spend $25 through 4/11/20. See page 2 of Walgreens ad for details.

