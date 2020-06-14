Let me confess right up front: I’ve been spoiled.

Every morning for more than 80 years now, the day has dawned, the sun has risen. Some mornings were a bit darker than others, to be sure, but light always has come. Every single day, without exception.

Do the math to figure out how many minutes have ticked on the clock during all those years, and the resulting totals may amaze you. During all those minutes my heart has pumped and my lungs have inflated. They just keep doing it. Without fail. And most of the time I’ve just taken it for granted. I’m spoiled.

All of the days in all of those years I have been surrounded by loving family members and by a host of friends. And at least partly because of those dear people, I’ve always had food for my belly, clothes on my back, and a roof over my head. Always. I can’t imagine having to sleep on a sidewalk or in a homeless camp. I don’t live in that world. I’ve been spoiled.

How often do you pause to say “Thank You” to the good Lord who keeps the earth spinning and the seasons rotating and the seeds germinating to provide us a lush, dependable ecosphere to exist in?

When you go through the daily routines of putting on your socks or picking up your glasses or taking your meds, do you ever stop to realize how many inhabitants of this planet can’t do that? Does it ever occur to you just how spoiled we are? And it’s all because of the goodness of our God. Our heavenly Father loves to spoil us.

When the apostle Paul wanted to identify his God to the pagans in Lystra, he pointed out blessings like these I’ve just mentioned. “He has shown kindness by giving you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons,” he told them. “He provides you with plenty of food and fills your hearts with joy.”

Most of us can testify along with the inhabitants of ancient Jerusalem, “We have had enough to eat and plenty to spare, because the Lord has blessed his people.” In fact, some of us can confess that we’ve had more than enough to eat. We’ve been spoiled.

Far more vital to us than God’s physical blessings, of course, are the spiritual ones. Paul expressed his gratitude for “God’s abundant provision of grace and of the gift of righteousness” that we receive through Jesus.

“The Lord is good to all,” the psalmist sang. “He has compassion on all he has made.”

How blessed we are that he spoils us.

Gene Shelburne is pastor emeritus of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna St., Amarillo. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.annastreetchurch.org. His column has run on the Faith page for more than three decades.