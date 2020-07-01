As this is my first column after a long coronavirus hiatus, I have to celebrate the birthday of twin brothers and WWII veterans Alfred and Felix Till, which took place March 9. The brothers were honored with a party at Sacred Heart Church Hall on March 8, just before the country began shutting down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Alfred lives in San Marcos with his wife of 66 years, Mary Ann Goertz Till, of Rockne. Felix and his wife, Gwen Fohn Till, were married almost 62 years before her passing in 2017. The two brothers are still exceptionally close, and they both possess near-identical sly smiles and a contagious sense of humor.

Their families and friends helped to mark their birthday in style. The delicious birthday cake was made by Felix’s daughter-in-law, Amber Dobie Till, and was topped by a custom figurine of the twins’ likeness.

Those in attendance enjoyed a lunch of favorite family dishes, as well as fellowship and visiting into the afternoon. While there was talk of the coronavirus, no one knew exactly how much our lives would be affected in just a few short days and how much gatherings such as this one would be missed.

A wedding to remember

Last Saturday was a monumental day for Molly Beck, née Tomlin, as she received the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and marriage at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne. After Molly’s baptism and confirmation, she and Mark Beck were married in the church in a ceremony of convalidation. Deacon Alvin Frerich and Fr. Dariusz Ziebowicz presided.

Molly was a beautiful bride in blue satin, with a bouquet of sunflowers and other summer wildflowers of blue and white. Mark’s daughter, Melody Beck, served as the maid of honor and Rodney Kadura was the best man. Karen Tucker, Molly’s sponsor in joining the church, was also present for the sacrament of confirmation. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only a few close family members and friends of the couple were able to share in the joyous ceremony, and all in attendance wore masks.

Mark and Molly first met over 30 years ago, when she was a client at his Clip and Curl hair salon in Bastrop. The couple began talking again and grew close in 2016, when Mark was hospitalized and Molly helped him recover from serious illness, never leaving his side. They live in Bastrop, where they enjoy retired life, including riding motorcycles together, boating and fishing.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to a meal of fried chicken and sides prepared and served by Mark and Teri Meuth and Beefy Beck. Sacred Heart Church Hall was decorated with elegant antique touches on every table, including vintage vases of flowers, silver, crystal and other unique décor. The wedding cake was topped with a porcelain cake topper used by the groom’s grandmother, and the groom’s cake was German chocolate.

As the couple shared their first dance to "Put your head on my shoulder," their love for each other was obvious, as well as their gratitude for the loved ones who helped them make their special day come together.

Contact Rockne News

Suggestions are always welcomed for my column, so please keep me in mind if you have an idea or know someone who should be recognized. Send information and digital photos to rocknenews@gmail.com.